Treat pandemic as disaster that needs preparedness, scientist says

“Let’s think of pandemics and even localized epidemics as disasters for which we need preparedness and mitigation strategies.”

Academician, Emeritus Prof. Michael Lim Tan of the University of the Philippines, says, during his presentation on “Covid-19, Circularity and Better Normal: Recovery and Rebuilding,” at the Annual Scientific Conference and 88th General Membership Assembly of the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DoST-NRCP).

Tan pointed out, “We just might outlive Covid-19, but Covid-19 is not going to be the last pandemic so it is not enough to speak of resilience, which often becomes as excuse for inaction, or for halfway measures.”

What the country needs is – to aim for a better normal, which includes avoiding mistakes of the past and addressing the “comorbidities” medical or social that made Covid-19 so destructive.

While acknowledging government’s efforts in S&T, such as the abaca face masks, testing kits, and medicines, Tan observed that the Philippines has swallowed the “too small a country” argument hook, line and sinker.

Tan acknowledged, however, that there are a lot of good things being done and he encouraged the documentation of these good practices among national and local governments, including kinder, more compassionate and science-based approaches, some in sharp contrast to unscientific methods.

For information and requirements on free membership for Filipino researchers and other free informative research-based webinars, visit Research Pod page on Facebook, the NRCP’s basic research promotion page.