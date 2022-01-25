Trend Micro Blocks Over 94 Billion Threats in 2021TM-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
25 January 2022 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704),
announced
today that its industry-leading threat intelligence infrastructure, Smart
Protection Network™ (SPN), stopped 94.2 billion* cyber-threats heading for
consumer, government and business customers in 2021.
The volume of detections represents a 42% increase on the
number of detections recorded in 2020. It reveals that attacks surged by over
53 billion in the second half of 2021 after Trend Micro blocked
41 billion threats in 1H 2021.
The threats were detected by more than five trillion threat
queries, a 36% year-on-year increase from queries in 2020. Trend Micro’s SPN
leverages over 250 million sensors across the broadest attack surface globally
to proactively protect organizations and individuals faster.
“Trend Micro detects threats across endpoints, mobile,
servers, IoT/IIoT, home networks, messaging, network, web and cloud
environments,” said Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence for Trend
Micro. “That’s a testament to our continuous effort to expand attack surface
protections and improve our advanced detection technologies deployed to 500,000
commercial and government accounts and millions of consumer customers. But it
also underscores the mounting threat from bad actors, as outlined in our 2022
predictions report.”
Despite a double-digit surge in detected cyber-threats from
2020 to 2021, Trend Micro blocked 66% fewer ransomware attacks over the period,
reinforcing the theory that these threats are becoming more targeted. Another
contributing factor in this decrease is that more ransomware attacks are being
blocked in earlier stages before being deployed. Over 14 million attacks were
proactively stopped in 2021 before they could impact customers.
Even with Trend Micro’s comprehensive cloud-first protection
capabilities, security teams must be prepared for another onslaught of threats
in 2022. Trend Micro predicts that IoT systems, global supply chains, cloud
environments and DevOps functions will come under increasing scrutiny from
attackers over the coming year.
Enhanced risk-based patching, XDR, server hardening, Zero
Trust, network monitoring and DevSecOps practices will be critical to prevent
spiraling cyber risk in 2022.
*The figure stands at 94,289,585,240 threats.