Trend Micro Blocks Over 94 Billion Threats in 2021TM-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 25 January 2022 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704),

announced

today that its industry-leading threat intelligence infrastructure, Smart

Protection Network™ (SPN), stopped 94.2 billion* cyber-threats heading for

consumer, government and business customers in 2021.

The volume of detections represents a 42% increase on the

number of detections recorded in 2020. It reveals that attacks surged by over

53 billion in the second half of 2021 after Trend Micro blocked

41 billion threats in 1H 2021.

The threats were detected by more than five trillion threat

queries, a 36% year-on-year increase from queries in 2020. Trend Micro’s SPN

leverages over 250 million sensors across the broadest attack surface globally

to proactively protect organizations and individuals faster.

“Trend Micro detects threats across endpoints, mobile,

servers, IoT/IIoT, home networks, messaging, network, web and cloud

environments,” said Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence for Trend

Micro. “That’s a testament to our continuous effort to expand attack surface

protections and improve our advanced detection technologies deployed to 500,000

commercial and government accounts and millions of consumer customers. But it

also underscores the mounting threat from bad actors, as outlined in our 2022

predictions report.”

Despite a double-digit surge in detected cyber-threats from

2020 to 2021, Trend Micro blocked 66% fewer ransomware attacks over the period,

reinforcing the theory that these threats are becoming more targeted. Another

contributing factor in this decrease is that more ransomware attacks are being

blocked in earlier stages before being deployed. Over 14 million attacks were

proactively stopped in 2021 before they could impact customers.

Even with Trend Micro’s comprehensive cloud-first protection

capabilities, security teams must be prepared for another onslaught of threats

in 2022. Trend Micro predicts that IoT systems, global supply chains, cloud

environments and DevOps functions will come under increasing scrutiny from

attackers over the coming year.

Enhanced risk-based patching, XDR, server hardening, Zero

Trust, network monitoring and DevSecOps practices will be critical to prevent

spiraling cyber risk in 2022.

*The figure stands at 94,289,585,240 threats.