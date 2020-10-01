“TRENDING: Alex Gonzaga tours Gapan mayor’s 95-year-old house”

The 95-year-old house of the mayor of Gapan, Nueva Ecija, is the latest to be featured in Alex Gonzaga’s series of celebrity home tours.

The 95-year-old house of Emeng Pascual, the mayor of Gapan, Nueva Ecija, is the latest to be featured in Alex Gonzaga’s series of celebrity home tours on her YouTube channel.

In her latest vlog entry, Alex toured the entrance kitchen, living area, dining room, and even the master’s bedroom of Mayor Pascual’s home, which was built in 1925.

The politician also showed his collection of vintage items, including a jeepney he claimed was used by American General Douglas MacArthur and a saddle once owned by former President Ramon Magsaysay.

[embedded content]

In the vlog, Alex shared that Mayor Pascual lent his home for a film project she shot with Melai Cantiveros, Fifth Solomon, and sister Toni Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, since it was uploaded last week, Alex’s vlog has earned over 3 million views on YouTube, and is now the top trending video on YouTube Philippines.