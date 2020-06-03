“TRENDING: DJ Loonyo draws flak after he wrongly defined mass testing”

DJ Loonyo has drawn criticisms for his comments about COVID-19 mass testing.

Online sensation DJ Loonyo has drawn flak after a video of him where he appears to have misinterpreted the definition of mass testing made rounds online.

In the said video, hip hop and R&B artist Kenjhons, also known as Mr. Mainit, can be seen asking DJ Loonyo about what to help educate him about what mass testing is all about. But mass testing, which is defined as testing those who are at risk of COVID-19 using test kits, seemed to have been mistaken by DJ Loonyo as a mass clinical trial of vaccination needed in the fight against COVID-19.

“I don’t know kung ano ang gagamitin nila sa mass testing. Pero kung ano ang ipapainom nila, kung ano ipapagawa nila, it’s a trial and error. That’s why mass testing,” DJ Loonyo said in the video.

The netizen who posted the now-viral clip, Inah Evans, shared about her thoughts on Loonyo’s statements and called him out for using his platform to misinform the public on a very important matter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang hirap tapusin nu’ng video. I was even hoping na issa prank hahaha. As in pinagtiyagaan ko siya pakinggan hoping na may redemption sa dulo or at least iyong kausap niya e icocorect siya. But much to my surprise, parehas silang walang proper knowledge kung ano ang COVID Testing, Rapid Testing and most importantly, Mass Testing,” Evans wrote.

She went on: “In almost 3 months of quarantine, almost half a year our world is battling this pandemic, may katulad ni DJ Loonyo who has a very wide audience and has an access to the internet, na hindi alam kung ano na ang nangyayari at kung ano ang mass testing. Mas malala ‘to sa confusion ni Harry Roque guys. And God knows, ilang tao pa iyong katulad niya ng paniniwala.”

Evans also said she hopes DJ Loonyo’s followers would reach out to him to educate him about what mass testing is all about.

“Hopefully his followers or friends reach out to him and give him a crash course about COVID-19. Naiintindihan ko iyong concern niya about being a ‘guinea pig’ for clinical trial but you know it’s completely different hahahaha sobrang nakakastress hahaha. And he was so sure sa sinasabi niya while vaping. I cant. I just cant’,” she said.

Adding the importance of doing research before putting out thoughts on social media, she added: “Let us educate one another mga kakosa. Do not let this kind of assumption slide. RESEARCH. Nakamamatay ang virus pero mas.”

Watch the clip below:

DJ Loonyo rose to fame for his viral dance covers online.