“TRENDING: Erwan Heussaff creates 3 types of Dalgona Coffee with Anne Curtis”

Erwan Heussaff used Milo, instant coffee and Vietnamese egg for his Dalgona Coffee recipes.

Erwan Heussaff demonstrated how to create the popular South Korean drink called Dalgona Coffee in his latest YouTube vlog. The content creator used three different ingredients in making the famous drink – Milo, instant Coffee and Vietnamese egg.

“Thanks to the South Koreans who were staying at home and I think it is a fantastic idea,” he said.

[embedded content]

Erwan, who is currently in Australia, involved his wife Anne Curtis in producing the video. He showed the step-by-step process in creating Dalgona Coffee. He seamlessly created the drink using coffee while he had to do numerous trials to produce the perfect cream for the Milo version.

READ: Erwan Heussaff posts clips of newborn daughter

Meanwhile, the Dalgona Coffee using Vietnamese egg took a lengthier process to create.

Erwan’s “Dalgona Coffee” vlog is currently the number 1 video on the Philippine trending list.