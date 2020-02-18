“TRENDING: Filipina fan visits ‘Crash Landing On You’ shooting location in South Korea”

According to the Pinay fan, the set is three hours from Seoul, South Korea.

A Filipina fan of Crash Landing On You got to visit the location where the “North Korean Village” of the series was shot.

In a Facebook post by Mee in Korea, the netizen shared her snapshots of the town of Taean, South Korea, the filming location of the popular K-Drama.

According to Mee, there is no entrance fee when entering the village. She added, that the village is three hours from Seoul via private car.

“Kung fan ka ng CLOY tulad ko at andito kayo sa Korea, worth it ang pagpunta sa lugar na eto kahit malayo dahil makikita mo talaga ang mismong lugar at mga gamit na ginamit nila sa drama,” Mee said.

Crash Landing On You is a Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The series tells the story of an heiress from South Korea who fell into the North Korean territory by accident and found love in an army officer.