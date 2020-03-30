“TRENDING: Kristel Fulgar and Benedict Cua reunite in cute TikTok video”

Kristel Fulgar and Benedict Cua did another TikTok video titled ‘Pakboi ka ba?’

Bennyboi and TellyGurl are the newest love team in town.

Kristel Fulgar and Benedict Cua had their fans swooning with their latest collaboration — a cute TikTok video about a girl getting jealous over the crush of the guy she has feelings for.

Watch the video below:

Fans of Kristel have been consistently shipping her with frequent collaborator ‘Big Boss’ Yohan Kim. But it seems the onscreen chemistry between Benedict and Kristel is giving fans a hard time choosing the perfect guy to ship for the female star — Team Big Boss or Team Bennyboi?

EXCLUSIVE: How did Kristel Fulgar and ‘Big Boss’ Yohan Kim meet?

In less than 12 hours, the video has garnered more than 1.5 million views, 160,000 reactions, and 40,000 shares.

This isn’t the first time Benedict and Kristel collaborated on a project together. Back in 2019, the two did a short film titled U-Belt UV. It tells the story of two students from UST and from Mapuá who found themselves having a crush on each other after meeting in a UV express on their way to their respective schools.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the two did a TikTok dance cover.