“TRENDING: Star Hunt Academy trainees wow with Seventeen, Red Velvet dance covers”

Meet the Star Hunt Academy trainees — the newest male and female Pinoy groups on the rise.

In case you missed it, there are two new groups on the rise — and while they haven’t been officially launched yet, the groups are already gaining a massive following on social media.

READ: ‘P-Pop rise’: Director Lauren Dyogi introduces idol trainees trained under Pinoy and Korean coaches

Dubbed the Star Hunt Academy Trainees, the male idol trainees are composed of six members namely Akira, Angelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and RJ. The female idol trainees, on the other hand, are composed of eight members namely Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey.

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN TV Production Head Laurenti Dyogi shared dance practice videos of the two groups on Twitter. He said part of the reason he uploaded them was to reassure fans that the two groups have been doing okay while on lockdown inside the Academy.

The said dance covers, which features the boys dancing to Seventeen’s “Let Me Hear You Say” and the girls grooving to Red Velvet’s “In & Out,” have reached nearly 200,000 combined views on Twitter.

Watch the videos below:

As promised here’s one of the practice videos of SHA boy trainees: Akira, Angelo, Mikki and Nate. Unfortunately JL and RJ were sick during this practice.#TuloyAngPangarap#StarHuntAcademyTrainees pic.twitter.com/OCJQcKbp30 — Direk Lauren (@direklauren) May 15, 2020

Here’s the practice video of our StarHunt girl trainees: Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena and Stacey. #TuloyAngPangarap#StarHuntAcademyTrainees pic.twitter.com/vzVPYVmKk4 — Direk Lauren (@direklauren) May 15, 2020

Still can’t get enough of the SHA trainees’ performances? See some of their recent song and dance covers below:

Here is the part1 of the voice training of “NGITI” originally by Young JV featuring Gary V under Starmusic. Girl trainees: front row from left Sheena, Colet, Mikha, Jhoanna, second row from left: Aiah, Gwen, Stacey and Maloi.#TuloyAngPangarap #StarHuntAcademyTrainees pic.twitter.com/a2iqtSwFRm — Direk Lauren (@direklauren) May 17, 2020

Part2 of “NGITI”. Pagpasensyahan na po ang pagkakamot ni Colet:) Later will share the performance video of this song. #TuloyAngPangarap #StarHuntAcademyTrainees pic.twitter.com/XbUxOb4oI9 — Direk Lauren (@direklauren) May 17, 2020

Nakakain na po ba kayo? Ito na ang Part1 ng practice performance ng SHA girl trainees. May pakiusap lang kami, “WAG KALIMUTAN NGUMITI!” Enjoy!#TuloyAngPangarap #StarHuntAcademyTrainees pic.twitter.com/7wgjADb9R1 — Direk Lauren (@direklauren) May 17, 2020