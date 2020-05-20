Trending Now

“TRENDING: Star Hunt Academy trainees wow with Seventeen, Red Velvet dance covers”

Meet the Star Hunt Academy trainees — the newest male and female Pinoy groups on the rise.

In case you missed it, there are two new groups on the rise — and while they haven’t been officially launched yet, the groups are already gaining a massive following on social media.

READ: ‘P-Pop rise’: Director Lauren Dyogi introduces idol trainees trained under Pinoy and Korean coaches

Dubbed the Star Hunt Academy Trainees, the male idol trainees are composed of six members namely Akira, Angelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and RJ. The female idol trainees, on the other hand, are composed of eight members namely Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey.

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN TV Production Head Laurenti Dyogi shared dance practice videos of the two groups on Twitter. He said part of the reason he uploaded them was to reassure fans that the two groups have been doing okay while on lockdown inside the Academy. 

The said dance covers, which features the boys dancing to Seventeen’s “Let Me Hear You Say” and the girls grooving to Red Velvet’s “In & Out,” have reached nearly 200,000 combined views on Twitter. 

Watch the videos below:

Still can’t get enough of the SHA trainees’ performances? See some of their recent song and dance covers below:

The Star Hunt Trainees have been training under Pinoy and Korean coaches since last year.

