“TRENDING: Star Hunt trainees take on “Bambam,” “Marikit” dance challenges”

The emergence of Star Hunt Academy trainees has proven to be a success as the male and female groups have already garnered positive feedback from a growing legion of fans even before officially getting launched to the public.

READ: ‘P-Pop rise’: Director Lauren Dyogi introduces idol trainees trained under Pinoy and Korean coaches

Last Thursday, June 19, the trainees created an account on TikTok with both male and female groups taking on popular dance challenges.

The girl group grooved to Karencitta’s “Bambambam” while the boy group danced to Juan Caoile’s “Marikit” featuring Kyle. The videos amassed 260,000 and 547,000 views, respectively, in just 15 hours.

TRENDING: Star Hunt Academy trainees wow with Seventeen, Red Velvet dance covers

Watch the videos below:

The male idol trainees are composed of six members namely Akira, Angelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and RJ. Meanwhile, the female idol trainees include Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey.