“TRENDING: These American girls did a sing and dance cover of SB19’s ‘Go Up’”

TORCH sisters hope to bring inspiration during these trying times through their cover of SB19’s ‘Go Up’

Five young American girls dubbed the TORCH sisters, did a sing and dance cover of local group SB19’s massive hit “Go Up” — and they nailed it from the interpretation of the song all the way to the choreography.

Explaining why they decided to do a song, the girls said they wanted to give hope during this time of pandemic through SB19’s song — adding that the song inspired them to believe that nothing is impossible during these trying times.

“The TORCH sisters are singing in Tagalog! During this time with the coronavirus, we can still have hope! This song inspires us that nothing is impossible,” the girls wrote.

The girls added: “This world is getting crazier! But as we have faith and hope, we can reach the impossible! We’re gonna go up! God can help us look up even in times of hardship.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

As of this writing, the video has already garnered more than 116,000 views on YouTube.

SB19, one of the biggest P-Pop groups today, is composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin.