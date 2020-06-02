“TRENDING: Twins Jollibee and Mcdonald Pangindian graduate from Senior High School”

Siblings Jollibee and Mcdonald Pangindian graduated from Senior High School.

A pair of twins made an online abuzz recently because of their names inspired by two of the Philippines’ fast food giants.

Jollibee and McDonald Pangindian graduated from Senior High School recently and they caught the attention of many netizens after their friend Mark Lester Cruzet greeted them on social media.

According to Mark, the names of the twins were inspired by the fast food restaurants.

He shared that the mother of Jollibee and McDonald used to be his school paper adviser and he knows exactly the story behind the name of the twins.

“Kwento ng SPA kong si Ma’am Evelyn, napagdesisyonan ng kanyang asawa na Jollibee at Mcdonald ang ipangalan sa kambal para umano maging unique at madaling matandaan ng tao. ‘Kasi si kuya mo (asawa ni Ma’am) ‘yung uniqueness of the name at art of remembering, once na nalaman (‘yung names ng kambal) anjan agad ung natutuwa sila at madali nilang matandaan name nila,’ salaysay ng dati kong adviser,” Mark wrote.

“Pagbati rin po sa proud mommy, Ma’am Evelyn! Pa-Jollibee .. . at Mcdo naman po kayo! Joke po hihi,” Mark said in his post.

According to DZMM reporter Zhander Cayayab, they also have a cousin named Shakey.