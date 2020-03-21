“TRENDING: Vico Sotto dances to Red Velvet’s ‘Psycho’ in fan-made video”

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has been consistently winning the hearts of the Filipino people due to his genuine public service response amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Now gaining an even bigger following, his young fans (known as Vivicos) did some digging about the new heartthrob in town and eventually found a rare gem—a video of him showing off his dance moves.

The original video sees Vico dancing to Calvin Harris’ “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos alongside his sisters Danica Sotto-Pingris and Paulina Sotto Llanes.

Of course, fans unleashed their creativity and did some visually satisfying video editing — turning the 30-year-old leader into a K-Pop idol as he danced to South Korean girl group Red Velvet’s “Psycho.”

Watch the video below:

Shared by a certain Ayen Paguia, the video has already garnered more than 82,000 reactions and 52,000 shares on Facebook.

As it turns out, the clip was part of a 2018 video made as a birthday surprise for their dad Vic Sotto.