Trent Reznor Says He’s Working On New Nine Inch Nails Music During Lockdown

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor has revealed he’s using his self-isolation time to work on new material.

In an update posted on the band’s Instagram account, Reznor also spoke about plans the band had to tour with Savages’ Jehnny Beth, which have since been scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Strange to think about with the world the way it is now. I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space and share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs at each other,” said Reznor.

The band are selling merch that was designed for the cancelled tour, with all of NIN’s profits going to local food banks in the cities they were planning to play.

“The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021,” Reznor continued.

Reznor ended the post encouraging fans to listen to Beth’s new solo record To Love Is To Live (out June 12), David Bowie, and not be too hard on themselves.

Reznor also shared a link to a fan-made, full length concert film taken from the band’s 2018 ‘Cold and Black and Infinite’ tour. Stream that below.

Back in March, Reznor and his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross shared two new instrumental albums – Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts – as a free download on their website.

