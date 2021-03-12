Trevor Noah’s Grammy hosting; Sundance Asia’s launch

Trevor Noah on the Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Trevor Noah said traveling to host the Grammys in person was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Noah said the ceremony will have a “music festival vibe” with parts of the show held outdoors. He expects an entertaining show with several performers including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and BTS.

“What’s made it unique is that we’ve managed to make a full show for you at home. When you watch it, you won’t be spending the whole time like ‘Aww man, this is a pandemic show.’ Like no, this is one of your favorite concert shows,” said Noah.

* * *

Sundance Film Festival in Asia to launch

NEW YORK: The Sundance Film Festival is coming to Jakarta, Indonesia this summer, the Sundance Institute and XRM Media said. The Sundance Film Festival: Asia will launch sometime mid-year with films from the 2021 festival, a delegation of filmmakers, travel restrictions depending, and Sundance Lab initiatives aimed at Asian talent.

XRM Media co-founder Michael Chow said, “Indonesia is an emerging film market, and we are committed to bring the strength of the Institute to help develop and showcase Asian talent to the indie community.”

The Sundance Institute intends to explore other Asian cities for future editions.