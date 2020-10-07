Trending Now

Tributes Pour In From Musicians Everywhere For Eddie Van Halen

The world continues to reel from the devastating loss of legendary guitarist and founding Van Halen member Eddie Van Halen, who passed away this week at 65 years old after losing his battle with throat cancer.

Van Halen’s son Wolf confirmed the news, writing, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

Since the news broke this morning, a myriad of those Van Halen collaborated with and inspired, including Van Halen members, have given their own tributes.

View some of the tributes below.

Rest in Peace, Eddie Van Halen.

