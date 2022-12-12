Tricor Sponsorship to Golf Event: Tricor Hong Kong Society Pairs Championship

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tricor Hong Kong (“Tricor”), the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, is sponsoring a golf event– Tricor Hong Kong Society Pairs Championship, organized by Impact Golf and hosted by Hong Kong Golf Club (“HKGC”).

Tricor understands how environment, social and governance (ESG) issues underpin resilient businesses and catalyze growth. Therefore, Tricor is dedicated to performing its social responsibilities, showing support to the local sports industry through sponsoring sports events.

The championship has been postponed to 9th December 2022 due to the bad weather condition on 26th August 2022 caused by tropical storm “Ma-on”. It was held at Eden Course, HKGC. 120 golfers from 30-40 golf societies joined the championship. Tricor have also sent 3 teams of 12 player to participate in the championship, including Chee Weng Lee, Global Head of Tax.

“The key to win in a golf game is the good coordination of the environment, instrument and body. To make a good shot, you need to use the right golf stick and gesture in different wind speed and direction.” said Daryl, Chief Marketing Officer of Tricor Hong Kong. “It is similar to working in a corporate, we need to do the right things in the right time, maximizing the value to the corporate and clients.”

About Tricor Hong Kong

Founded in 2000, Tricor Hong Kong has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serve over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and Mainland China in full strength.

Tricor Hong Kong’s business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.