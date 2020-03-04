Tricycle driver slain in gun attack in Tuguegarao City

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A 28-year-old tricycle driver was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as Art Lucena Aquino, a native of Baggao town in Cagayan province.

Police Lieutenant Isabelita Gano, Tuguegarao City police spokesperson, said the attack could have been captured by closed-circuit television in the area that would help investigators get leads.

Initial reports said the gunmen, who wore helmets, flagged down Aquino and repeatedly shot him along Santol Street in Barangay Pengue Ruyu here.

Police found six empty shells of .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene.

