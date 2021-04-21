Tricycle, ‘habal-habal’ drivers get assistance

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has extended assistance to some 120 tricycle and habal-habal drivers and ambulant vendors from Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

In a distribution activity held on Thursday, April 15, at the ABC Gym in Iligan City, Go’s outreach team provided beneficiaries with meals, masks, face shields, and vitamins.

Due to limited public transportation and the need to commute to work, Go’s team also gave away bicycles to selected recipients. Tablets were also given to another set of chosen beneficiaries for their children’s use to better participate in classes under the blended learning set up, while some were given pairs of shoes.

The team ensured the relief activity, which was conducted in batches, complied with necessary health and safety protocols to avoid the further spread of Covid-19.

“Alam ko pong mahirap ang panahon ngayon, nasa krisis po tayo dulot ng Covid-19 pandemic. Magtulungan lang po tayo, mga kababayan ko. Sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang po, mga kapwa nating mga Pilipino (I know time is hard now, we are in crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. My countrymen, let us help one another. Who else will help us but our fellow Filipinos),” Go said in a video call.

He also informed families with medical concerns they may conveniently apply for government assistance at the Malasakit Center at the Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in the town of Kapatagan and Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital in Iligan City.

Go continues to offer assistance from his office to any beneficiary who requires but could not afford urgent medical treatments or services.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development separately provided financial assistance to the beneficiaries through their existing programs to assist individuals in need.

The Department of Agriculture distributed vegetable seeds while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority offered scholarship and training to eligible beneficiaries.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment also conducted an assessment of potential beneficiaries for their programs.

During the event, Go also thanked the local officials of Iligan City, led by Mayor Celso Regencia and Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz, for their untiring service to their constituents amid the pandemic.

Ending his message, he assured the residents all communities will be provided access to vaccines to restore normalcy and protect Filipinos, especially the poor and vulnerable, from the threats of Covid-19.

“Mag-ingat po tayong lahat. Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil darating po ang mga bakuna para sa inyo, inuuna lang po ang mga frontliners, susunod naman po ang mga senior citizens, ang mga indigents, pababa na po ‘yan hanggang mabakunahan po ang mga nasa komunidad natin (Let us all be careful. Do not worry because the vaccine intended for you is now coming your way, we are just prioritizing the frontliners, then the senior citizens, the indigents, until everybody in the community are inoculated),” he added.

On February 6, Go als o extended aid to 24 families from two barangay (villages) affected by a fire incident in Iligan City.