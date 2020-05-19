Tricycles still prohibited in Taguig amid MECQ

TRICYCLES are still not allowed to operate at this time in Taguig City even as the modified enhanced community quarantine has started, the city government announced on Tuesday.

The local government said that it wanted to limit movement in the city to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) transmissions.

Meanwhile, the city government assured that displaced tricycle drivers would receive another P4,000 cash assistance.

“Rest assured that tricyle drivers, as well as other [public utility vehicle (PUV)] drivers, are taken care of in the City of Taguig,” it said.

In April, more than 15,000 members of the city’s tricycle operators and drivers association (TODA), jeepney operators and drivers association (JODA) and pedicab operators and drivers association (PODA) received financial aid from the local government.

As of posting, there are 353 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, of which, 66 have recovered and 21 have died.