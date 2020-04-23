Trillanes hits shooting of ex-soldier at QC checkpoint

MANILA, Philippines —Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday asked if violating quarantine measures would be enough reason for the police to point a gun offenders after a former soldier was shot dead by a police officer near a Quezon City quarantine checkpoint. Former Cpl. Winston Ragos, who reportedly had mental health issues, was shot by Police Mst. Sgt. Daniel Florendo near a quarantine control pointin Pasong Putik Tuesday after the former soldier appeared to draw his firearm from his sling bag. ADVERTISEMENT

“Bago pa tayo umabot sa punto kung bumunot ba ng baril o hindi, ano nga ba raw ang krimen na nagawa ni Cpl. Ragos na dahilan para tutukan sya ng baril, pinatalikod at pinataas ng kamay nung pulis?” Trillanes said over Twitter.

(Before we even get to the argument of whether or net he pulled out a gun, what was Ragos’ violation that he was asked to raise his hands and a gun pointed at him?)

“Dahil lang nag violate ng ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)? Dyan pa lang sabit na kayo,” he added.

(Just because he violated ECQ rules? This will get you in hot water)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered an investigation of the incident, according to Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the joint task force COVID-19 shield.

Eleazar, however, said that what Flores did was an act of self-defense after he saw Ragos pulling out his gun. Prior to the shooting, onlookers reportedly told officers that Ragos was suffering from war shock, and insisted that the latter did not carry a firearm. GSG

