Trillanes laments collapse of another pillar of fragile democracy

MANILA, Philippines — “Another pillar of our fragile democracy has fallen.”

This was how former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV decried the death of ABS-CBN’s franchise application at the House of Representatives.

According to Trillanes, the denial of the House committee on legislative franchises on the media giant’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise is “a sad day for press freedom.”

“Now, if we really want to save our country, kailangan nating maging matapang, [we need to be brave]” the fierce Duterte administration critic added.

It is a sad day for press freedom. Another pillar of our fragile democracy has fallen. Now, if we really want to save our country, kailangan nating maging matapang. #TindigPilipinas — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) July 10, 2020

Voting 70-11, the House panel denied the consolidated bills which would have granted the embattled television network a new congressional franchise to resume its broadcast operations.

ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations were ordered shut on May 5 following the expiration of its legislative franchise, in compliance with the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) shutdown order.

The NTC order follows President Rodrigo Duterte’s public rants against the television network which he had lambasted for not airing his 2016 presidential campaign advertisement.

In a speech on Dec. 3, 2019, Duterte said he will see to it that ABS-CBN is out. [ac]

