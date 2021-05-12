Trillanes mulls presidency in 2022 if Robredo won’t run

FORMER senator Antonio Trillanes 4th expressed an interest to run for president in 2022 if Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo won’t.

The retired Navy officer on Wednesday turned to Twitter to signify his intention to seek the presidency in 2022 but clarified that he does not intend “to divide” the opposition.

“In view of VP (vice president) Leni’s preparations to run for governor of Camarines Sur in 2022, I, together with the Magdalo group, have decided to convey to the 1Sambayan Coalition to change my status from being an alternate candidate (to VP Leni) to being a principal candidate for President to vie for the coalition’s nomination,” Trillanes said.

“This move is necessary for my name to be included in 1Sambayan’s selection process,” he said referring to the opposition group formed to challenge President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership.

Trillanes added, “Just to be clear, I am not dividing the opposition as there will only be one unified slate to be nominated by 1Sambayan, and both VP Leni and myself have committed to support and campaign for its nominees.”

He continued, “In the event that VP Leni definitely decides to run for President before 1Sambayan picks its nominees in July, I would wholeheartedly step aside and withdraw my own candidacy in her favor.”

“But until then, we would work on the assumption that VP Leni would run for governor of Camsur and, thus, we could now start our own preparations focusing on the development of policy prescriptions to solve the different problems of our country, particularly on pandemic response; economic recovery and poverty alleviation; peace and order/security sector reforms; anti-corruption/governance reforms; universal healthcare; foreign policy (including West Philippine Sea), etc.,” he said.

He said that the 2022 elections would be the most important elections in the nation’s history after 1986. “Not only our democracy is at stake, our very survival as a country is at stake, too.”

He deplored how in just five years, Duterte “has been able to destroy our institutions, bankrupted the economy, worsened poverty and corruption, surrendered our interests in the WPS, and promoted incompetence in public service”.

“Worst of all, he made our people accept killings, immorality, indecency and vulgarity as the new societal norm. Truly, we will not survive another 6 years of a Duterte rule,” Trillanes said.

“Now, Duterte and his cohorts are determined to hold on to power to continue their wicked ways. They also know that if the opposition wins, they would go straight to prison for the crimes they have committed against our people,” he said.

But winning for the opposition “won’t be easy,” Trillanes pointed out. The pro-Duterte candidates have “vast amounts of resources, the oppressive tools of the State, the subservient local officials, plus the lack of scruples to employ all dirty tricks in the electoral book.”

“Having said this, I still have faith that the Filipino people will, yet again, deliver when we need them most. More importantly, I believe that God will not let evil prevail again this time,” he said.

“So, the question is, how will the opposition win in 2022? Kailangan po namin ang tulong ninyo (we need your help),” Trillanes said to the electorate.

“For now, you can help by spreading the truth to your family and friends about Duterte and on what’s happening in our country. Call out and report fake news spreaders and, conversely, don’t believe in fake news,” he said.

Trillanes added, “Then ‘like and share’ the opposition’s advocacies. At the approppriate time, mangangampanya tayo (we will campaign) like our lives depended on it.