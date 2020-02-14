Trillanes ready to face ‘harassment case’ from Duterte ‘minions;’ to post bail next week

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he is ready to face another “harassment case” from President Rodrigo Duterte’s “minions” who have accused him of conspiring to topple the administration.

“I am out of the country as of the moment for a series of engagements. But I intend to post bail once I arrive in Manila late next week,” Trillanes, one of the President’s staunchest critics, said in a message to reporters on Friday.

“I will face this case just as I have faced all the other harassment cases Duterte’s minions have filed against me,” he added.

The former senator issued the statement after a Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court ordered his arrest and that of his other co-accused in case of conspiracy to commit sedition in relation to videos linking Duterte’s family and close allies to the illegal drug trade.

