TRIP.COM CONTINUES ITS ‘BRICK-BY-BRICK’ JOURNEY TO BOOST THE TOURISM SECTOR IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WITH LIVESTREAM FROM LEGOLAND® MALAYSIA RESORT ON 5 MAY

Trip.com’s 5.5 Super Saver Sale campaigns in Singapore and Malaysia will feature attractive products across destinations in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, an international one-stop travel service provider, will host its #TripLiveShow 5.5 Super Saver Sale x LEGOLAND® livestream on 5 May 2022, Thursday, at 8.30pm on Facebook, following its successful livestream session in Bangkok earlier this month.

The regional livestream events are part of concerted efforts spearheaded by Trip.com, in partnership with various industry partners, to rejuvenate the travel and tourism industry across Southeast Asia. Viewers can expect an exciting line-up of hotels and attractions from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand during the #TripLiveShow 5.5 Super Saver Sale x LEGOLAND®.

Ms Ru Yi, Regional General Manager of Trip.com, says, “It has been a challenging period for the tourism industry in the past two years during which domestic travellers have played a key role in supporting many tourism businesses. Following the reopening of borders by many governments in recent months, we have seen strong demand for travel in the region – with particularly strong interest in destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. We are delighted to collaborate with various partners in the region, including LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, on our upcoming 5.5 Super Saver Sale campaigns in Singapore and Malaysia which are part of our ongoing journey towards the revival and recovery of tourism in Southeast Asia.”

Ms Thila Munusamy, Director of Sales & Marketing at LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, says, “Since 2020, Trip.com has been actively identifying innovative and exciting approaches in engaging its users including livestream sessions while, at the same time, stimulating demand for tourism products. We are extremely excited to collaborate with Trip.com on the #TripLiveShow 5.5 Super Saver Sale x LEGOLAND® livestream. This timely travel showcase will allow us to present our offerings to travellers around the region and also inspire them to visit various Southeast Asian destinations as well. We look forward to collaborating with Trip.com and welcoming the world back to Malaysia.”

The participating hotels and attractions offering spectacular deals in the upcoming livestream include LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, Royal Plaza on Scotts, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, Thistle Johor Bahru and Universal Studios Singapore.

Viewers will also stand a chance to win exclusive prizes, including stays at LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa, Langkawi, The Peninsula Bangkok and Sheraton Towers Singapore. More prizes will be announced during the livestream which will be broadcast on 5 May, 8.30pm at https://www.facebook.com/events/695089981699496/.

5.5 SUPER SAVER SALE – SINGAPORE

Trip.com users from Singapore can look forward to the upcoming 5.5 Super Saver Sale, with daily flash sales taking place at specified times from 5 – 9 May. Some of the products which will be available at attractive prices during the Flash Sale include:

Universal Studios Singapore

LEGOLAND ® Malaysia Resort

Malaysia Resort Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

During the campaign, users can also enjoy limited exclusive bank promo codes and S$55 coupons which can be used to offset hotel packages with a minimum spend of S$150. The top spender on Tours & Tickets (T&T) products will also walk away with a Sky-High Bento Cable Car dining experience (worth S$153). Apart from hotel and T&T packages, Trip.com’s 5.5 Super Saver Sale campaign will also include special flight fares – just in time for those planning a holiday sometime soon.

For more information on these as well as other packages and offerings, including the terms and conditions, please visit https://sg.trip.com/.

5.5 SUPER SAVER SALE – MALAYSIA

Apart from Singapore, Trip.com will also launch its 5.5 Super Saver Sale campaign in Malaysia, where Trip.com users will enjoy great deals and discounts on staycations, attractions passes and flights, and limited RM55 coupons based on a minimum spend of RM150 on hotel bookings, and more.

Get ready for the Flash Sales from 5 – 8 May which will include the following:

Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences

Prescott Hotel Kuala Lumpur Medan Tuanku

Sunway Hotel Georgetown

Sunway Lagoon

Lost World of Tambun

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Travellers from Malaysia may also want to check out various hotel deals from Singapore, including PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, Carlton Hotel Singapore and Siloso Beach Resort Sentosa Singapore.

Trip.com users will also enjoy discounts on Malaysia Airlines and Firefly flights (RM50 off; min spend RM150), as well as on T&T products (RM15 off; min spend RM100 or RM25 off; min spend RM250). Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit https://my.trip.com/.

