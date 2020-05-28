Trip.com Group Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

– The Company’s results for the first quarter of 2020 have been significantly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first quarter of 2020, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB4.7 billion ( US$669 million ), representing a 42% decrease from the same period in 2019. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 43% from the previous quarter.

( ), representing a 42% decrease from the same period in 2019. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 43% from the previous quarter. In response to the pandemic, the Company swiftly adopted cost control measures to reflect a significant slowdown in consumer demand. Total cost and expenses declined by 14% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding bad debt provisions, total cost and expenses declined by 31% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.5 billion ( US$211 million ). Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB1.2 billion ( US$163 million ), including bad debt provisions of RMB1.2 billion for the increased receivables mainly due to the refunds for reservation cancellations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant challenges to the global travel industry. However, it is encouraging that by now, we have seen stabilization or recovery of travel activities in many of the markets where we operate,” said James Liang, Executive Chairman. “In China, travel activities hit bottom in February, and have since been consistently on a recovery track. In recent weeks, the recovery in high-end hotel meaningfully outpaced other segments, thanks to our timely product innovation for the COVID-19 new normality. Travel is human nature and we have full confidence that the industry will return and reach new high as the pandemic recedes.”

“We are extremely proud of our entire team for their tireless dedication during the peak of the COVID-19 global pandemic in the past few months, “said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. “The Company took immediate actions to ensure that we are protecting customer interest and making appropriate adjustments in response to the pandemic. With a strong cash reserve, we are prepared and are in prime position to take advantage of an industry recovery. We are confident that Trip.com Group will emerge an even stronger Company after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

First quarter of 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company’s results for the first quarter of 2020 have been significantly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic drove a significant decline in travel demand resulting in reservation cancellations and reduced new orders. In addition, the bad debt provisions and impairments of long-term investments both increased. As the COVID-19 is still evolving, we will continuously review the provisions for losses and make adjustment accordingly.

For the first quarter of 2020, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB4.7 billion (US$669 million), representing a 42% decrease from the same period in 2019. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 43% from the previous quarter.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.2 billion (US$163 million), representing a 62% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 61% decrease from the previous quarter.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB2.4 billion (US$338 million), representing a 29% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 31% decrease from the previous quarter.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB523 million (US$74 million), representing a 50% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 35% decrease from the previous quarter.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB126 million (US$18 million), representing a 47% decrease from the same period in 2019, and a 66% decrease from the previous quarter.

Gross margin was 74% for the first quarter of 2020, which decreased from 79% for the same period in 2019 and the previous quarter.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 33% to RMB1.7 billion (US$239 million) from the same period in 2019 and decreased by 37% from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to product development personnel. Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 36% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP product development expenses for the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 32% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 28% in the same period in 2019 and 29% in the previous quarter.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 38% to RMB1.4 billion (US$195 million) from the same period in 2019 and decreased by 44% from the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in expenses relating to sales and marketing activities. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 29% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 29% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 27% in the same period in 2019 and remained consistent with that in the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 136% to RMB1.9 billion (US$274 million) from the same period in 2019 and increased by 130% from the previous quarter, primarily driven by bad debt provisions of RMB1.2 billion for the increased receivables mainly due to the refunds for reservation cancellations that we paid on behalf of our travel suppliers and the increased credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the bad debt provisions, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 9% from the same period in 2019 and 3% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 accounted for 41% of the net revenue for the same period. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses accounted for 38% of the net revenue for the same period, which increased from 8% in same period in 2019 and the previous quarter.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.5 billion (US$211 million), compared to income of RMB885 million in the same period in 2019 and RMB580 million in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB1.2 billion (US$163 million), compared to income of RMB1.4 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB1.0 billion in the previous quarter.

Operating margin was -32% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 11% in the same period in 2019, and 7% in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP operating margin was -25%, compared to 17% in the same period in 2019 and 12% in the previous quarter.

Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB254 million (US$36 million), compared to expense of RMB677 million in the same period of 2019 and RMB364 million in the previous quarter. The change in our effective tax rate was primarily due to valuation allowances provided against the deferred tax assets associated with the accumulated loss, the non-deductible expenses from the bad debt provisions and impairments of long-term investments, as well as the non-deductible expenses of the fair value changes in equity securities investments.

Net loss attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB5.4 billion (US$754 million), compared to net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders of RMB4.6 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB2.0 billion in the previous quarter, primarily due to the operating loss associated with impact of COVID-19, the fair value changes in equity securities investments, impairments of long-term investments and loss from other investing activities. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders was RMB2.2 billion (US$312 million), compared to net income of RMB1.8 billion in the same period in 2019 and RMB1.2 billion in the previous quarter.

Diluted losses per ADS were RMB8.98 (US$1.27) for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments, non-GAAP diluted losses per ADS were RMB3.73 (US$0.53) for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB68.2 billion (US$9.6 billion). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted on our cash flows during the first quarter of 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods. Based on our review of liquidity and financial positions, we believe our cash reserve, the aggregated cash flow from operations and financing sources will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash needs, including working capital requirements, capital expenditures and our other payment obligations for the foreseeable future.

Subsequent Events

In April, 2020, the Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with certain financial institutions, in connection with an up to US$1.0 billion transferrable term and revolving loan facility with an incremental facility of up to US$500 million. The company successfully made a US$1.0 billion drawdown in May, 2020.

Business Outlook

As a result of the continued negative impact due to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenue to decrease by approximately 67% to 77% year-over-year for the second quarter of 2020. This forecast reflects the current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time, which is subject to change.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), Trip.com Group uses Non-GAAP financial information related to product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, income from operations, operating margin, net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders, and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which (except for net commission earned) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges recorded under ASC 718, “Compensation-Stock Compensation” and its share-based compensation charges are not tax deductible, and fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax, recorded under ASU 2016-1. Trip.com Group’s management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using Non-GAAP financial measures is that Non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity securities investments that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group’s business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group’s Non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,747 24,093 3,403 Short-term investments 23,058 25,073 3,541 Accounts receivable, net 7,661 5,098 720 Prepayments and other current assets 15,489 10,384 1,467 Total current assets 67,955 64,648 9,131 Property, equipment and software 6,135 6,113 863 Intangible assets and land use rights 13,264 13,158 1,859 Right-of-use asset 1,207 1,149 162 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit

and financial products of RMB15,056 million and RMB19,038

million as of December 31,2019 and March 31, 2020,

respectively) 51,278 51,353 7,252 Goodwill 58,308 58,308 8,235 Other long-term assets 1,046 655 92 Deferred tax asset 976 1,317 186 Total assets 200,169 196,701 27,780 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 30,516 40,382 5,703 Accounts payable 12,294 4,929 696 Advances from customers 11,675 10,159 1,435 Other current liabilities 14,697 12,330 1,742 Total current liabilities 69,182 67,800 9,576 Deferred tax liability 3,592 3,528 498 Long-term debt 19,537 23,292 3,289 Long-term lease liability 749 775 109 Other long-term liabilities 264 295 42 Total liabilities 93,324 95,690 13,514 MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,142 1,166 165 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders’ equity 103,442 97,617 13,786 Non-controlling interests 2,261 2,228 315 Total shareholders’ equity 105,703 99,845 14,101 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 200,169 196,701 27,780

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In millions, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 RMB (million) RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Accommodation reservation 3,019 2,968 1,155 163 Transportation ticketing 3,354 3,470 2,393 338 Packaged-tour 1,045 800 523 74 Corporate travel 238 373 126 18 Others 517 732 538 76 Total revenue 8,173 8,343 4,735 669 Less: Sales tax and surcharges (9) (8) (4) – Net revenue 8,164 8,335 4,731 669 Cost of revenue (1,689) (1,728) (1,220) (172) Gross profit 6,475 6,607 3,511 497 Operating expenses: Product development ** (2,544) (2,694) (1,696) (239) Sales and marketing ** (2,222) (2,487) (1,382) (195) General and administrative ** (824) (846) (1,942) (274) Total operating expenses (5,590) (6,027) (5,020) (708) Income/(loss) from operations 885 580 (1,509) (211) Interest income 487 536 513 72 Interest expense (441) (387) (448) (63) Other income/(expense) * 4,616 1,775 (3,827) (541) Income/(loss) before income tax expense, equity

in income of affiliates and non-controlling

interests 5,547 2,504 (5,271) (743) Income tax (expense)/benefit * (677) (364) 254 36 Equity in loss of affiliates (283) (147) (321) (45) Net income/(loss) 4,587 1,993 (5,338) (752) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 30 38 9 1 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-

controlling interests (4) (23) (24) (3) Net income/(loss) attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited 4,613 2,008 (5,353) (754) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited * 4,631 2,188 (5,924) (837) Earnings/(losses) per ordinary share – Basic 66.54 27.03 (71.86) (10.15) – Diluted 59.59 25.82 (71.86) (10.15) Earnings/(losses) per ADS – Basic 8.32 3.38 (8.98) (1.27) – Diluted 7.45 3.23 (8.98) (1.27) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding – Basic 69,345,914 74,261,842 74,494,148 74,494,148 – Diluted 79,218,054 80,426,008 74,494,148 74,494,148 – Diluted-non GAAP 79,218,054 77,664,621 74,494,148 74,494,148 ** Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows: Product development 251 240 180 25 Sales and marketing 38 38 30 4 General and administrative 196 165 133 19 * Fair value changes of equity securities investments included in Net income/(loss) is as follow: Fair value (income)/loss of equity securities

investments, net of tax (3,348) (1,265) 2,790 394

Trip.com Group Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except % and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows: Product development (1,696) -36% 180 4% (1,516) -32% Sales and marketing (1,382) -29% 30 1% (1,352) -29% General and administrative (1,942) -41% 133 3% (1,809) -38% Total operating expenses (5,020) -106% 343 7% (4,677) -99% Loss from operations (1,509) -32% 343 7% (1,166) -25% Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

benefit of RMB209 million (2,790) -59% 2,790 59% – 0% Net loss attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders (5,353) -113% 3,133 66% (2,220) -47% Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (71.86) 42.05 (29.81) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (8.98) 5.25 (3.73) Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (1.27) 0.74 (0.53) Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows: Product development (2,694) -32% 240 3% (2,454) -29% Sales and marketing (2,487) -30% 38 0% (2,449) -29% General and administrative (846) -10% 165 2% (681) -8% Total operating expenses (6,027) -72% 443 5% (5,584) -67% Income from operations 580 7% 443 5% 1,023 12% Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

expense of RMB62 million 1,265 15% (1,265) -15% – 0% Net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders 2,008 24% (822) -10% 1,186 14% Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 25.82 (10.31) 15.51 Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.23 (1.29) 1.94 Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.46 (0.19) 0.28 Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Adjustment % of Net

Revenue Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenue Share-based compensation included in Operating expense is as follows: Product development (2,544) -31% 251 3% (2,293) -28% Sales and marketing (2,222) -27% 38 0% (2,184) -27% General and administrative (824) -10% 196 2% (628) -8% Total operating expenses (5,590) -68% 485 6% (5,105) -63% Income from operations 885 11% 485 6% 1,370 17% Fair value changes of equity securities investments, net of tax

expense of RMB255 million 3,348 41% (3,348) -41% – 0% Net income attributable to Trip.com Group’s shareholders 4,613 57% (2,863) -35% 1,750 21% Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 59.59 (36.15) 23.44 Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 7.45 (4.52) 2.93 Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 1.11 (0.67) 0.44 Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented: Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB7.0808 on March 31, 2020 published

by the Federal Reserve Board.

