TRIP.COM GROUP TO DEEPEN COLLABORATIONS TO PROMOTE JAPAN AS A KEY DESTINATION AS TRAVEL RECOVERY CONTINUES TO GATHER MOMENTUM

Leading travel service provider Trip.com Group today announced that it would strengthen collaborations with its stakeholders to promote and position Japan as a destination in a post-Covid environment.



Koichi Wada, Commissioner Japan Tourism Agency (3rd from the left) and Sun Bo, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group (4th from the left)

Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer Sun Bo met with Koichi Wada, Commissioner Japan Tourism Agency last Friday, and shared that Japan has consistently been ranked among the top five destinations (in terms of bookings and search volumes) since it eased its entry restrictions in the last quarter of 2022.

Mr. Wada said, “There are various attractions in Japanese local areas, so I would like you to visit them. Every traveller will be able to enjoy not only Japanese cuisine, but also other variety of activities. We are waiting for customers from China.”

Mr Sun Bo said: “Japan has always been a top destination for leisure and business travellers, and our data showed that there exists a strong demand among international travellers from various markets, including the Chinese mainland, Singapore and Thailand. I am therefore delighted to meet Mr. Wada, and have told him how Trip.com Group will further promote tourism to destinations around the world, including Japan. Travellers’ trends and preferences have shifted as a result of the pandemic, and we are ready to work with Japan Tourism Agency and other partners to promote Japan to our travellers through a targeted strategy.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote various destinations, Trip.com Group hosted its third edition of the Super World Trip at Sanrio Puroland in Tama City, Tokyo, on 1 March 2023. With the support of its partner JR Kyushu, it promoted Japan as a special tourist destination, offering a variety of scenery, heritage attractions, entertainment and culinary experiences during the livestreamed sessions. Hosted by Trip.com Group Vice President Sun Tianxu, the livestream generated a gross merchandise value (GMV) of close to RMB 23 million (or JPY 455 million), with more than 22,000 room nights booked during the session.

Since its launch in March 2020, the “BOSS Live” series of livestream sessions, an initiative led by Mr James Liang, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trip.com Group, have generated a cumulative transaction volume of more than USD 1.48 billion and attracted a total audience of over 1 billion global viewers.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.