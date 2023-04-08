Trip.com Launches 1-for-1 Flights from Singapore to Bangkok with DBS Bank

One-day promotion exclusively for DBS Altitude Cardmembers

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, in partnership with DBS Bank, is launching a Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion on Singapore-Bangkok Economy Class return tickets across all airlines. This exclusive promotion will be valid on 10 April 2023 from 00:00:00 to 23:59:59 through the Trip.com Mobile App Singapore Site and is on a first-come first-served basis.

Edmund Ong, Senior Product & Marketing Director (Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia), Trip.com said, “We are excited to launch a Buy 1 Free 1 airfare offer in line with our commitment to provide affordable travel access for everyone in a post-pandemic world. We hope this promotion with DBS will encourage travellers to book their next cross-border adventure.”

During the campaign period, Trip.com members can purchase two selected Economy Class return tickets from Singapore to Bangkok at the price of one with their DBS Altitude Card. This is limited to Singapore to Bangkok flights with the “Buy 1 Get 1” promotion tag and one redemption per account per eligible DBS Altitude Card, made on a first come-first serve basis.

Geraldine Low, Head of Credit Card Products, DBS Bank said, “As travel begins to normalise, we have seen a surge in our customers making travel plans to satisfy their wanderlust. As one of Singapore’s best travel credit cards, we are committed to providing our DBS Altitude cardmembers with the best travel deals and perks. Partnering with Trip.com enables us to extend more privileges to our cardmembers as they plan for their next getaway to Bangkok.”

For more details on the terms and conditions, please visit https://sg.trip.com/w/1FOR1DBSALT.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.