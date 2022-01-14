Trip.com sees over 45,000 unique visitors searching for designated quarantine hotels from the seventh cycle

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Government announced the list of the seventh cycle of designated quarantine hotels on 31 December 2021, applicable to quarantine stays from 1 March 2022 to 31 July 2022, which covers peak periods including the Easter and summer holidays. With strong demand for designated quarantine hotels in Hong Kong, Trip.com has been exploring more designated quarantine hotels for additional rooms to meet demand.

Since the announcement of the new cycle of designated quarantine hotels, Trip.com has recorded around 800 bookings of such hotels, with around 15,000 room nights, in the first week. According to the latest figures, these quarantine stays will likely peak mid-April and mid-June, close to the summer holidays.

Since the launch of designated quarantine hotels in early 2021, Trip.com has recorded bookings totaling over 200,000 room nights, serving more than 15,000 Hong Kong residents returning from overseas. Since the announcement of the sixth cycle of designated quarantine hotels, Trip.com has recorded around 5,000 bookings of designated quarantine hotels including around 80,000 room nights, reaching a record high within the period. The peak period for stay spread between 1 December 2021 to 4 January 2022 covered the needs of Hong Kong returnees for Christmas, New Year, and Chinese New Year.

Trip.com has been working closely with designated quarantine hotel partners since early 2021, creating a “designated quarantine hotels” webpage for users with the aim to assist travelers in checking quarantine requirements and booking hotel packages for returning to Hong Kong in the simplest way, and offering the best user experience with its one-stop services. Users can browse the prices of quarantine hotel packages for 7, 14 or 21 days across a wide range of designated quarantine hotels on the same webpage, as well as obtain the latest updates on the Government’s quarantine requirements for residents arriving in Hong Kong from areas of different risk levels, alongside answers to other related frequently asked questions. During the period of the announcement of the sixth cycle of designated quarantine hotels, the campaign page recorded nearly 300,000 unique visitors. Since the announcement of the seventh cycle of designated quarantine hotels, the campaign page has recorded over 45,000 unique visitors within just two weeks, reflecting the high demand for information about designated quarantine hotels.

For further information on designated quarantine hotels (including Terms & Conditions), please visit:

https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/1458/longstayhotelsoffer.html?allianceid=3216213&sid=12084059&locale=en_hk

Trip.com is aiming to collaborate with more designated quarantine hotels, and currently provides a choice of 22 hotels with package prices ranging from approximately HK$530 to HK$3,960 per night (including meals) for customers to choose from according to their needs:

# Hotel Lowest package price per

night for reference (HKD) 1 Pentahotel Hong Kong Kowloon 650 2 Metropark Hotel Kowloon 580 3 Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong 650 4 Best Western Hotel Causeway Bay 590 5 Ramada Hong Kong Grand (Ramada Hong Kong

Grand Tsim Sha Tsui Hotel Kowloon previously) 590 6 Ramada Hong Kong Grand View 650 7 Ramada Hong Kong Harbour View 560 8 Grand City Hotel 560 9 Regal Oriental Hotel 630 10 Regal Airport Hotel 630 11 The Landmark Mandarin Oriental HK 3,960 12 Dorsett Mongkok Hong Kong 750 13 Dorsett Wanchai 990 14 Dorsett Tsuen Wan 680 15 Bridal Tea House Hotel (Yau Ma Tei Wing Shing

Lane) 530 16 Bridal Tea House Hotel (Gillies Road) 530 17 Eco Tree Hotel Causeway Bay 650 18 Empire Prestige Causeway Bay 730 19 Empire Hotel Hong Kong – Causeway Bay 630 20 iclub Fortress Hill Hotel 650 21 Hotel Ease‧Mong Kok * 750 22 iclub Mong Kok Hotel * 690

Note: the newly added hotels to catch up with the 7th cycle have been marked with *

Boon Sian Chai, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said, “The summer holiday is a special time of the year for Hong Kong families, and has always been the peak season for overseas students to return home for reunions and quality time. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage around the world, including Hong Kong where the variant has been rampant, overseas Hong Kongers who plan to return home need to be well prepared. Hong Kongers can count on us, as we have made ‘your all-in-one travel app’ our promise to every user. We strive to provide a one-stop informative service platform that helps Hong Kongers who work or study aboard enjoy a hassle-free return trip back home.”