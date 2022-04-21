Trip.com to unveil Super Deals on 22 April in union with new round of consumption vouchers: Up to 76% off staycation deals, 90% off tickets, and 50% off promo codes for prepaid hotels

HONG KONG, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In support of the Hong Kong Government’s relaxed social distancing from today, the latest round of consumption vouchers and boost of the local economy, Trip.com has topped up the Weekend Super Sale campaign with Super Deals from 10:00am on 22 April to 11:59pm on 24 April (this Friday to Sunday)– exciting flash discounts will be available with limited-time quotas.

For more information on hotel and ticket discounts as well as event information (including terms and conditions),

please visit: https://hk.trip.com/sale/w/2348/weekendsupersale.html?locale=en_hk

During the campaign period, Trip.com users can enjoy hot deals on staycation packages at popular hotels with up to a 76% discount, snap up tickets for local attractions with up to a 90% discount, and book hotels with 50% off promo codes – all on top of the Weekend Super Sale. Details as follows:

1. Up to 76% off on popular staycation deals

From 10:00am on 22 April, users can snap up accommodation packages for popular hotels via the campaign webpage and enjoy a leisurely hotel staycation. Popular hotspots include:

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong: Mountain View Room with buffet breakfast and three-course lunch at HK$1,067 after tax; limited to 12 room nights

after tax; limited to 12 room nights Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong: City View Room with breakfast, dinner and takeaway afternoon tea set at HK$1,688 after tax; limited to 12 room nights

From 2:00pm on 22 April onwards, another two popular hotels will be available for the limited staycation flash offer:

Conrad Hong Kong : Deluxe King Room with buffet breakfast and buffet lunch at HK$1,228 after tax; limited to 12 room nights

: Deluxe King Room with buffet breakfast and buffet lunch at after tax; limited to 12 room nights The Royal Garden Hotel: Free upgrade from Crown Deluxe Room to Crown Premier Room with Crown Club breakfast served in Lounge or buffet breakfast at The Greenery; Crown Club afternoon tea, evening cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres in Lounge; and welcome fruits at HK$878 after tax; limited to 12 room nights

2. Up to 90% off on ticket deals

In addition to hotel accommodation, Trip.com has selected various local and extraordinary destinations in Hong Kong for users to experiences and explore. Starting from 10:00am on 22 April, users can purchase half-priced adult tickets for the “Jurassic x The Dinosaur Park” Hong Kong exhibition (limited to 200 tickets, a maximum of four tickets for a single purchase). With six large exhibition areas and numerous interactive games, the exhibition is well suited for both children and adults to enjoy on weekdays and holidays. Users can also purchase Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck tickets at HK$11 (unlimited quotas available until 25 April 2022), and take in the breathtaking view of Victoria Harbour with friends and family. Extra offers are available with designated payment methods.

3. Limited 50% off hotel promo codes (mobile app exclusive)

From 10:00am on 23 April, users can log in to Trip.com as member via the mobile app and try their luck to claim the 50% off hotel promo codes (limited to 40 quotas exclusive to mobile app users on a first come, first served basis) via the campaign page. Each successful member will see their promo code saved in the membership account, for redemption by 11:59pm on the same night. The maximum discount is HK$500 and is applicable to all Hong Kong hotel products listed on Trip.com.

Boon Sian Chai, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said, “We are delighted to see that from today (21 April), the HKSAR Government is relaxing social distancing in phases. Life is gradually returning to normal for Hong Kongers, who will be able to go out and rediscover Hong Kong. With the consumption voucher scheme stimulating local economy, Trip.com has been working closely with different local hotels and partners to support Hong Kong’s economic recovery. We will continue to bring more staycation packages and activity offerings for users to explore with value for dollar experiences.”

Through collaboration with different payment platforms and service providers, Trip.com offers even more discounts: users can save further up to HK$60 per order when booking Tours & Tickets with AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK or Tap & Go; and enjoy up to a 12% discount with a Mastercard® or Hang Seng Credit Card issued in Hong Kong for designated products*. Save the dates and happy booking.

*Mastercard discounts applicable to bookings for flights, hotels or Tours & Tickets; Hang Seng Credit Card offers discounts applicable to flight bookings and extra Cash Dollars rewards upon bookings of other product. For details, please refer to the “Limited Promo Codes” section on the campaign webpage. Offers are limited, on a first come, first served basis.