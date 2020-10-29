“‘Trip to Quiapo’ director Treb Monteras II admits shooting is still on hold because of the pandemic”

iWant docu series director Treb Monteras II reveals the challenges of shooting ‘Trip to Quiapo’ with Enchong Dee and writer Ricky Lee.

After writing and directing the indie film Respeto in 2017, director Treb Monteras II takes the helm of the mini-documentary series Trip to Quiapo which is based on Ricky Lee’s hugely popular scriptwriting manual of the same name released in 1998. The series also features actor Enchong Dee. Direk Treb said that they started shooting the series before the national lockdown started.

“Unfortunately nahinto yung shooting namin kasi nagkaroon ng lockdown. So before nagkaroon ng lockdown yun so hindi na kami umabot dun sa safety and health prootcols na tinatawag. But of course nung nag-shu-shoot pa alng kami nun, in-observe din namin, kami nung production kasi nung time na yun maingay na yung balita na possible na lumala yung situation sa virus and magka lockdown. Kami mismo nag-ingat kami kahit hindi pa lumalabas yung mga saftey protocols na linabas,” he explained.

Having had experience directing mostly music videos, TV shows, and live events, direk Treb said that the Trip to Quiapo is very close to his heart. “Mula nung college pa lang, bibliya ko na yung Trip to Quiapo eh so before pa ako mag-attend ung workshop ni sir Ricky (Lee), para kang bumabalik dun sa first time na nabasa mo yung libro nung nag-shu-shoot kami. Ako mismo, gusto ko i-share dun sa mga tao kung papaano yung pagkakaintindi ko dun sa libro,” he said.

The Trip to Quiapo director admits he is also looking forward to being allowed to shoot on location in Quiapo in the near future. “Unfortunately nga, marami kaming eksena na hindi pa na-shu-shoot dahil nga inabutan ng lockdown. Hopefully makarating kami lahat sa Quiapo para naman mapanuod ng mga tao kung ano talaga yung buong nilalaman ng series na ito. Hindi pa namin natatapos but we were able to shoot enough scenes para mailabas namin yung episode 1 and I think soon ilalabas yung episode 2. But hopefully pag natapos na lahat, magawa namin lahat nung iba pang mga eksena. Ang maganda dun, ginagawa ng team yung lahat para mailabas yung mga unang episodes na puwede para mapanuod kaagad ito ng mga tao,” he added.

