Triple J Announce That There’s A Hottest 100 Of The Decade Countdown Coming

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 23, 2020

The decade of 2010 – 2019 has come to an end, and now Triple J are ready to send your heads into a spiral of nostalgia as they announce that they will be airing a Hottest 100 countdown – but of the entire decade.

We don’t know too much about the countdown just yet, besides that it’s the latest special edition of the annual countdown since 2013’s ’20 Years of the Hottest 100′ – which was taken out by Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’.

The broadcaster has announced that they’ll be airing some special content to get the wheels turning in your brain, such as revisiting music moments that shaped the decade and revisiting the past Hottest 100 countdowns of the decade.

Voting will be open next month – and yes, the 10 song shortlist still applies – with the countdown airing sometime in March.

In the meantime, the 2019 edition of Triple J’s Hottest 100 will air in full on Saturday, 25th January.