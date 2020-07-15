Triple J Are Broadcasting Iconic Splendour Performances With ‘Splendour In The Past’ Next Weekend

In an alternate universe, chances are you’d be getting yourself prepped for the trip to North Bryon for this year’s Splendour in the Grass, which was originally set to take place next weekend. COVID-19 may have forced festival organisers to cancel this year’s event and set their sights on 2021, but if you’re feeling a Splendour-sized hole in your heart, triple j have got you covered.

Over the years, the station has amassed an epic archive of live music and memories by broadcasting the fezzie across the nation. As such, they’ve decided to dig into those archives for what they’re calling Splendour in the Past.

From 9am-6pm next weekend – Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of July – they’ll be playing a selection of the best live performances from Splendour throughout the years. Highlights will include the likes of Childish Gambino, Gang of Youths, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Florence + The Machine, Haim, Bloc Party, Violent Soho and plenty more.

They’ll also be sharing archival interviews and storied Splendour backstage goss, and talking to artists and fans alike about their favourite Splendour memories.

Splendour in the Past will be broadcasting on FM and digital radio, streaming on the triple j website and via the triple j app.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the festival announced headliners for next year’s event. Erstwhile 2020 headliners Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes have both committed to appearing at the 2021 iteration. Planned 2020 headliner Flume, however, will not be attending, with legendary British virtual band Gorillaz stepping in.