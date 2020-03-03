Triple J Are Counting Down The Hottest 200 Of The Decade Next Week

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 4, 2020

If you’ve been living under a rock, you might not be aware that triple j are counting down the Hottest 100 of the Decade in a week and a half (Saturday, 14th March to be precise,) with votes closing at midday next Monday, 9th March.

As per usual, triple j will also be sharing the hottest 200-101, and they’re switching things up this time around by doing it ahead of the main event, kicking off the day after voting closes.

From Tuesday, 10th March, you’ll be able to catch the countdown by tuning into Mornings with Lucy Smith, and Drive with Hobba and Hing to find out which tunes very nearly made the top list.

In the lead-up to the big reveal, triple j have shared some tasty factoids regarding voter habits. At this point, there’s been over 1.1 million votes so far, with 84% of those from people under 30 (54% from people aged 18-24.) Nostalgia appears to be a very powerful sway – tracks released earlier in the decade are apparently faring a little better than more recent music, and you’ll be a hearing a few surprise songs in the countdown that never made the original countdown in the year they released.

Check out when you’ll be able to catch the Hottest 200 of the Decade below – and head here to get your votes in before next Monday!

The Hottest 100 of the Decade will be broadcast on your radio, online and through the triple j app from 12pm on Saturday, 14th March. Last month, we shared the tunes we reckon are in with a shot – have a squiz at who we reckon this decade’s hot contenders are.

Hottest 200 countdown

Tuesday, 10th March, 10am: 200-191

Tuesday, 10th March, 3pm: 190-181

Wednesday, 11th March, 10am: 180-171

Wednesday, 11th March, 3pm: 170-161

Thursday, 12th March, 10am: 160-151

Thursday, 12th March, 3pm: 150-141

Friday 13th, March, 10am: 140 – 121

Friday 13th, March, 3pm: 120 – 101