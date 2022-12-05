Trending Now

Triple J Has Revealed Its Most Played Artists Of 2022

Triple j has crunched the numbers across the last 12 months to reveal the year’s most-played artists on the station.

The results are fairly unsurprising: Perth favourites Spacey Jane have topped the list, followed by Flume, festival regulars The Wombats, Lime Cordiale, and J Award winners Gang of Youths.

Spacey Jane: ‘Lots Of Nothing’

‘Chaise Longue’ hitmakers Wet Leg, local dance acts Hayden James and Confidence Man, ARIA award winners King Stingray, and US pop star Doja Cat all appear inside the top 20. G Flip does as well, making it the fourth year in a row they’ve made the top 50 most-played artist list.

Australian artists make up the majority of the list – around 60 per cent – with a strong UK presence as well. All up, 38 per cent of the list are solo female acts, all-female bands, or bands with women in them. In their announcement, triple j notes that feature album artists are more likely to get more plays, as do those that released music at the top of 2022.

You can have a look over the full list below.

The Most Played Artists on triple j in 2022

  1. Spacey Jane
  2. Flume
  3. The Wombats
  4. Lime Cordiale
  5. Gang Of Youths
  6. Ball Park Music
  7. Wet Leg
  8. Hayden James
  9. Stand Atlantic
  10. The Weeknd
  11. Charli XCX
  12. G Flip
  13. Confidence Man
  14. King Stingray
  15. Vance Joy
  16. Aitch
  17. Ocean Alley
  18. Doja Cat
  19. Beddy Rays
  20. Meg Mac
  21. Foals
  22. Cosmo’s Midnight
  23. Alison Wonderland
  24. Kendrick Lamar
  25. Eliza & The Delusionals
  26. Maggie Rogers
  27. Lil Nas X
  28. Sycco
  29. Mura Masa
  30. Mansionair
  31. beabadoobee
  32. Genesis Owusu
  33. Budjerah
  34. King Princess
  35. Fisher
  36. Jack Harlow
  37. Sam Fender
  38. Northlane
  39. BBNO$
  40. Billie Eilish
  41. Camp Cope
  42. PinkPantheress
  43. Post Malone
  44. Dune Rats
  45. merci, mercy
  46. Tasman Keith
  47. JUNGLE
  48. The Kid LAROI
  49. Baker Boy
  50. Mallrat

