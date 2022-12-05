Triple J Has Revealed Its Most Played Artists Of 2022

Triple j has crunched the numbers across the last 12 months to reveal the year’s most-played artists on the station.

The results are fairly unsurprising: Perth favourites Spacey Jane have topped the list, followed by Flume, festival regulars The Wombats, Lime Cordiale, and J Award winners Gang of Youths.

Spacey Jane: ‘Lots Of Nothing’

‘Chaise Longue’ hitmakers Wet Leg, local dance acts Hayden James and Confidence Man, ARIA award winners King Stingray, and US pop star Doja Cat all appear inside the top 20. G Flip does as well, making it the fourth year in a row they’ve made the top 50 most-played artist list.

Australian artists make up the majority of the list – around 60 per cent – with a strong UK presence as well. All up, 38 per cent of the list are solo female acts, all-female bands, or bands with women in them. In their announcement, triple j notes that feature album artists are more likely to get more plays, as do those that released music at the top of 2022.

You can have a look over the full list below.

The Most Played Artists on triple j in 2022

Spacey Jane Flume The Wombats Lime Cordiale Gang Of Youths Ball Park Music Wet Leg Hayden James Stand Atlantic The Weeknd Charli XCX G Flip Confidence Man King Stingray Vance Joy Aitch Ocean Alley Doja Cat Beddy Rays Meg Mac Foals Cosmo’s Midnight Alison Wonderland Kendrick Lamar Eliza & The Delusionals Maggie Rogers Lil Nas X Sycco Mura Masa Mansionair beabadoobee Genesis Owusu Budjerah King Princess Fisher Jack Harlow Sam Fender Northlane BBNO$ Billie Eilish Camp Cope PinkPantheress Post Malone Dune Rats merci, mercy Tasman Keith JUNGLE The Kid LAROI Baker Boy Mallrat

