Triple J Have Announced A Special Edition Of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 31, 2020

Once a year, triple j’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day initiative sees Aussie music lovers don their favourite band tee to celebrate the Australian music community. Now, the broadcaster have announced an extra-special edition for Friday, 17th April, in light of the tough times many artists are currently facing in the wake of cancelled tours and festivals due to coronavirus.

Given that buying merch is one of the most immediately impactful ways of financially supporting artists during this time, triple j are encouraging folks who are financially able to help out an Aussie artist by buying some new threads.

They recommend heading over to Sound of Silence for inspiration – the website lists merch stores for everyone from Amyl and the Sniffers to Winston Surfshirt, so have a look and pick yourself up something nice if you can. Otherwise, simply chuck on an old tee to show your support. Then, when the day arrives, share your look online with the hashtag #AusmusicTshirtDay.

“This year we are bringing you an extra Ausmusic T-shirt Day because now is the time to wrap our arms around the Australian music industry and let them know we’re here for them during a time when they can’t make a living from playing live,” reads a statement from triple j.

In addition, they’ll be playing Australian music all day across the ABC network – including triple j, Double J, ABC Radio and more.