Triple J Have Revealed The Stats On How Many Of You Listened To The 2019 Hottest 100

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 27, 2020

While our focus has admittedly shifted from the 2019 triple j’s Hottest 100 to the impending Hottest 100 of the Decade, that doesn’t make these new stats that the broadcaster commissioned research to find about the 2019 countdown any less impressive.

Namely, triple j has revealed that more than 3.25 million people within Australia tuned into the countdown on January 25th – that doesn’t include listeners from overseas. For context, triple j say that that number means 19% of Australia aged 16 and over listened to the countdown.

Additionally, 29% of Australians aged between 18 – 34 tuned in and 38% of Australians over 16 engaged in the countdown in some form or another, whether that be listening, voting, viewing it on social media or various publications. That means that 6.67 million Australians were involved in some way.

Of course, the countdown itself was historic in its own right with Billie Eilish becoming the youngest artist and the first solo female artist to ever take out the countdown.

In other Hottest 100 related news, the Hottest 100 of the Decade is fast approaching and will be counted down on Saturday, 14th March.