Triple J Just Played Nickelback, Which We Probably Should Have Seen Coming

It brings me absolutely no pleasure (well, perhaps a little) to inform you that triple j have played Nickelback.

That’s right. The radio station broadcast your dad’s favourite Canadian hard rock outfit this morning, playing all 3:44 minutes of the band’s 2001 Silver Side Up hit ‘How You Remind Me’.

Nickelback – How You Remind Me [09:52] — triple j Plays (@triplejplays) May 26, 2020

This, of course, comes as part of the station’s week-long Requestival initiative, in which every song played this on triple j this week is by request. As you might imagine, this has resulted in some truly wild content being played over the past few days.

For instance, Monday gave us Ariana Grande, John Cena’s entrance theme and the Spice Girls. That was nothing compared to the unbridled chaos of day two, however, which resulted in everything from Scatman John’s ‘Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’, RuPaul, BTS and an obscure track titled ‘Symphony No. 5 in C minor’ from some unknown up-and-comer by the name of Beethoven.

Oh, there was also Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel’s ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked. A Broadway smash on triple j! Who’d have thunk it.

Stay tuned to Music Feeds for the rest of the week to see what other tricks triple j deliver to us. And by the way, whoever requested ‘How You Remind Me’, I just want to have a friendly chat. Let’s talk it out.