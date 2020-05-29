Triple J Just Played Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ & Justice Is Finally Served

In yet another instance proving triple j’s week-long Requestival initiative is truly the definition of chaotic good, the national youth broadcaster has just hit play on Taylor Swift’s magnum opus ‘Shake It Off’.

Behold:

Yep there it is, in all its glory. Today folks, a truce has been brokered.

For those not familiar with the infamous triple j vs. Taylor Swift saga, please indulge me this little stroll down memory lane to a time undoubtedly simpler than that which we now find ourselves.

It was the summer of 2015, and as households across the country prepared for their annual Hottest 100 parties, one question loomed over us all. Would Taylor Swift be included in this year’s countdown?

You see, while T Swift’s hit track hadn’t actually been on the triple j playlist the year prior, fans (and good music lovers alike) were voting it in any way, spurred no doubt by a viral #Tay4Hottest100 campaign that was gripping the nation. Articles were written about it, ABC current affairs panels were discussing it, brands were shamelessly capitalising on it and an uprising, my friends, was brewing.

People were wildly speculation as to how triple j was going to respond to the phenomenon right up until countdown day itself when it was revealed, on-air no less, that Taylor Swist was officially out of Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2014 countdown.

The js even went as far as launching a microsite, displaying a Buzzfeed-style listicle titled ‘8 Hilarious But Totally True Reasons You Won’t Hear “Shake It Off” In The Hottest 100’ – as a not so subtle jab to Buzzfeed itself who had spearheaded the #Tay4Hottest100.

That is all but history now because today is the day that justice has been restored for Swifties worldwide.

