triple j Leaks Countdown Teasers Ahead of Hottest 100 of Like A Version This Weekend

The votes have been tallied and the results of the triple j Hottest 100 of Like A Version have been locked and loaded… ready to be revealed live on-air in a marathon listening event this Saturday, 15th July. But before we get stuck into the countdown, the bean counters at triple j have spilled some tea-sers to get us thirsty for more.

First of all, it seems like 2019 has been GOATed for the best year of Like A Version, netting a girthy 16 songs in the big list. If you wanna get a jump on what those songs could be, you can recap the full list of LAV covers from 2019 right here.

Childish Gambino covers Chris Gaines ‘Lost In You’ for Like A Version

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, you can expect the countdown to be heavy on homegrown artists, with 80%, or four of every five covers in the countdown coming from local musos. Fuck yeah Strayaaaaaaaa!

Interestingly, the countdown will form something of a redemption round for 17 artists, who’ll be making their Hottest 100 debuts this Saturday (with one debutant appearing twice!), meaning their Like A Version covers missed out on charting in the actual Hottest 100 on their years of release.

And here’s a few final tidbits – three of the covers that have made the countdown are from 2008 or earlier, while two covers-of-covers have also made the cut. Hmmmmm…

Again, triple j will count down the listener-voted 100 best instalments of its popular Like A Version segment – which sees artists performing their own renditions of other artists’ songs –this Saturday, 15th July. The action kicks off at 12pm AEST, and you can listen via radio, online and the triple j app

triple j launched Like A Version back in 2004. Hundreds of covers have been recorded since that time, with artists from all over the world visiting the triple j studios to bash out a version of one of their favourite songs.

In the early days, the performances were stripped back and intimate, but in recent years, the station has invited artists into a much larger studio, allowing for increasingly elaborate productions. You can peep a complete list of every triple j Like A Version performance ever, right here.

Further Reading

Michael Hing & Lewis Hobba To Finish At triple j Next Month

triple j’s Like A Version – The Complete List

triple j Announces Hottest 100 of Like a Version