Triple J To Celebrate Pioneering Female Artists Of The 2010s This International Women’s Day

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 3, 2020

This Sunday is International Women’s Day, and triple j are celebrating by giving us a special, 2010s-themed ‘Girls To The Front’.

Of course, this is build up hype for the upcoming Hottest 100 of the Decade, which is set to go down next Saturday, 14th March.

Every program on Sunday will be presented by female hosts, like Bridget Hustwaite, Zan Rowe, Ebony Boadu, Karla Ramby, Nat Tencic and more. They’ll be spinning what triple j says are the best songs of the 2010s made by women.

Additionally, throughout the week triple j will be highlighting some of the biggest music moments and pioneering careers of women in music in the last decade, including Lorde’s history-making 2013 Splendour set, the release of Beyoncé’s 2016 seminal album Lemonade, and Billie Eilish becoming the first solo woman ever to top the Hottest 100 just this year.

Hottest 100 prediction site 100 Warm Tunas shows a few of these tracks making it in the top end of the countdown, including Lorde’s ‘Royals’, Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ and Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’.

Check out triple j‘s website for more information and, for old time’s sake, revisit Lorde’s ‘Royals’ below.