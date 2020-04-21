Triple J Unearthed are giving fans the chance to collaborate with Flume, Tame Impala and more

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 21, 2020

With everyone bunkering up indoors, triple j Unearthed are giving budding musicians the chance to collaborate with some of Australia’s biggest artists in their new DIY Supergroup competition.

The platform has uploaded a pack of samples from a string of huge Aussie artists, including Flume, Tame Impala, Amy Shark, Middle Kids, Tkay Maidza, The Jungle Giants, Tash Sultana and G Flip.

The samples are taken from songs like ‘

Musos can download the pack and do whatever they please to the samples. Remix them, rap over them, sing over them – whatever they want.

To enter the competition, the remix will have to be uploaded to triple j Unearthed by midnight AEST on Sunday, 17th May, with #DIYSUPERGROUP in the title. The remix but also use at least three samples provided in the pack.

Finalists for the competition will be announced on the morning of Monday, 18th May, with the winner being announced on Monday, 25th May.

The winner will have their track receive consistent airplay across triple j and triple j Unearthed radio.

Find out more information here.