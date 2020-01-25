Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019: Live Updates

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on January 25, 2020
Mates, that time of year again is finally here – it’s triple j Hottest 100 day.
It’s been a bloody beaut year for music, and more passionate listener than ever before have filled in their votes for this year’s poll – a record-breaking, jaw-dropping 3,211,596 of you.
As far as who’s going to take the top gong? Well, prediction site 100 Warm Tunas have tipped the likes of Denzel Curry’s epic ‘Bulls on Parade’ Like a Version cover, Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’, Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’, G Flip’s ‘Drink Too Much’ and Thelma Plum’s ‘Better in Blak’ as tunes likely to crack the top five.
As you may recall, last year saw Ocean Alley take home top honours with ‘Confidence’, followed by Fisher, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino and Amy Shark.
Music Feeds will be covering results live, right here. So get comfy, relax, and follow us as we count down every song, from 100-1, in triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 countdown.
Hottest 100 Of 2019 Milestones:
- Slipknot chart at #86 with Unsainted. The last time they charted in the Hottest 100 was in the year 2000 with Wait and Bleed.
- 65 songs will appear from Australian artists just under 2016’s Hottest 100 record of 66
- 9 artists will have a Hottest 100 hat-trick, appearing 3 years in a row
- 17 artists are making their Hottest 100 debut
Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 (Updated Live)
- 76. Meg Mac – Something Tells Me
- 77. G Flip – I Am Not Afraid
- 78. Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore
- 79. Dean Lewis – Stay Awake
- 80. Spacey Jane – Good For You
- 81. Flume – Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar)
- 82. Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar
- 83. Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (Like A Version)
- 84. DOPE LEMON – Hey You
- 85. Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
- 86. Slipknot – Unsainted
- 87. Kanye West – Follow God
- 88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – Lose Control
- 89. Sampa the Great – Final Form
- 90. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version)
- 91. Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
- 92. Client Liaison – The Real Thing
- 93. Post Malone – Wow.
- 94. Allday – Protection
- 95. Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.
- 96. Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens
- 97. San Cisco – Skin
- 98. Baker Boy – Meditjin (Feat. JessB)
- 99. Cosmo’s Midnight – C.U.D.I. (Can U Dig It)
- 100. Dune Rats – No Plans