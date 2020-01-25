Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019: Live Updates

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on January 25, 2020

Mates, that time of year again is finally here – it’s triple j Hottest 100 day.

It’s been a bloody beaut year for music, and more passionate listener than ever before have filled in their votes for this year’s poll – a record-breaking, jaw-dropping 3,211,596 of you.

As far as who’s going to take the top gong? Well, prediction site 100 Warm Tunas have tipped the likes of Denzel Curry’s epic ‘Bulls on Parade’ Like a Version cover, Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’, Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’, G Flip’s ‘Drink Too Much’ and Thelma Plum’s ‘Better in Blak’ as tunes likely to crack the top five.

As you may recall, last year saw Ocean Alley take home top honours with ‘Confidence’, followed by Fisher, Travis Scott, Childish Gambino and Amy Shark.

Music Feeds will be covering results live, right here. So get comfy, relax, and follow us as we count down every song, from 100-1, in triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 countdown.

Hottest 100 Of 2019 Milestones:

Slipknot chart at #86 with Unsainted. The last time they charted in the Hottest 100 was in the year 2000 with Wait and Bleed.

65 songs will appear from Australian artists just under 2016’s Hottest 100 record of 66

9 artists will have a Hottest 100 hat-trick, appearing 3 years in a row

17 artists are making their Hottest 100 debut

Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 (Updated Live)

76. Meg Mac – Something Tells Me 77. G Flip – I Am Not Afraid 78. Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore 79. Dean Lewis – Stay Awake 80. Spacey Jane – Good For You

81. Flume – Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar) 82. Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar 83. Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (Like A Version) 84. DOPE LEMON – Hey You 85. Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time 86. Slipknot – Unsainted 87. Kanye West – Follow God 88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – Lose Control 89. Sampa the Great – Final Form 90. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version)