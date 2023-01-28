Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022: 100-1 – Live Updates

The countdown is on. Triple j will run through the Hottest 100 songs of 2022 from midday onwards. Big things are expected from countdown veterans Flume, Gang of Youths and Ball Park Music, as well as relative newcomers Steve Lacey, Fred again.. and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.
We’ll be live blogging the whole thing, as we did with the Hottest 200, which featured UK rapper Dave at #101 with ‘Starlight’. The complete results can be found right here.
- 100. Fred again.. – Danielle (smile on my face)
- 99. Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines
- 98. MEDUZA x James Carter Ft. Elley Duhé/Fastboy – Bad Memories
- 97. Yung Gravy – Betty (Get Money)
- 96. G Flip – Waste Of Space
- 95. Omar Apollo – Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)
- 94. King Stingray – Lupa
- 93. Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba – Holy Moley
- 92. Sam Fender – Alright
- 91. Florence + The Machine – Free
- 90. The Smith Street Band – I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever
- 89. The Amity Affliction – Show Me Your God
- 88. The 1975 – Oh Caroline
- 87. Genesis Owusu – GTFO
- 86. Parkway Drive – Glitch
- 85. DMA’S – Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend
- 84. Billie Eilish – The 30th
- 83. Beddy Rays – Handful
- 82. The Wombats – Is This What it Feels Like To Feel Like This?
- 81. BENEE – Beach Boy
- 80. Denzel Curry – Walkin
- 79. Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- 78. Violent Soho – Kamikaze
- 77. Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
- 76. Drake Ft. 21 Savage – Jimmy Cooks
- 75. Spacey Jane – Bothers Me
- 74. Tate McRae – she’s all i wanna be
- 73. Tame Impala – No Choice
- 72. Steve Lacy – Static
- 71. Hilltop Hoods Ft. Eamon – Show Business
- 70. Amy Shark – Only Wanna Be With You
- 69. Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Bring Me The Horizon – maybe
- 68. FISHER Ft. MERYLL – Yeah The Girls
- 67. RAYE [Ft. 070 Shake] – Escapism.
- 66. Thelma Plum – ‘The Brown Snake’
- 65. Peach PRC – Forever Drunk
- 64. The Rions – Anakin
- 63. Teenage Dads – Teddy
- 62. Ocean Alley – Home
- 61. venbee x goddard. – messy in heaven
- 60. Lime Cordiale – Country Club
- 59. Ocean Alley – Double Vision
- 58. The 1975 – I’m In Love With You
- 57. Pacific Avenue – Leaving for London
- 56. Ocean Alley – Deepest Darkness
- 55. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
- 54. Hilltop Hoods Ft. Montaigne, Tom Thum – A Whole Day’s Night
