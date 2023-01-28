Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2022: 100-1 – Live Updates

The countdown is on. Triple j will run through the Hottest 100 songs of 2022 from midday onwards. Big things are expected from countdown veterans Flume, Gang of Youths and Ball Park Music, as well as relative newcomers Steve Lacey, Fred again.. and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

We’ll be live blogging the whole thing, as we did with the Hottest 200, which featured UK rapper Dave at #101 with ‘Starlight’. The complete results can be found right here.

King Stingray – ‘Lupa’

Hottest 100 of 2022

100. Fred again.. – Danielle (smile on my face)

99. Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines

98. MEDUZA x James Carter Ft. Elley Duhé/Fastboy – Bad Memories

97. Yung Gravy – Betty (Get Money)

96. G Flip – Waste Of Space

95. Omar Apollo – Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)

94. King Stingray – Lupa

93. Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba – Holy Moley

92. Sam Fender – Alright

91. Florence + The Machine – Free

90. The Smith Street Band – I Don’t Wanna Do Nothing Forever

89. The Amity Affliction – Show Me Your God

88. The 1975 – Oh Caroline

87. Genesis Owusu – GTFO

86. Parkway Drive – Glitch

85. DMA’S – Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend

84. Billie Eilish – The 30th

83. Beddy Rays – Handful

82. The Wombats – Is This What it Feels Like To Feel Like This?

81. BENEE – Beach Boy

80. Denzel Curry – Walkin

79. Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

78. Violent Soho – Kamikaze

77. Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

76. Drake Ft. 21 Savage – Jimmy Cooks

75. Spacey Jane – Bothers Me

74. Tate McRae – she’s all i wanna be

73. Tame Impala – No Choice

72. Steve Lacy – Static

71. Hilltop Hoods Ft. Eamon – Show Business

70. Amy Shark – Only Wanna Be With You

69. Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Bring Me The Horizon – maybe

68. FISHER Ft. MERYLL – Yeah The Girls

67. RAYE [Ft. 070 Shake] – Escapism.

66. Thelma Plum – ‘The Brown Snake’

65. Peach PRC – Forever Drunk

64. The Rions – Anakin

63. Teenage Dads – Teddy

62. Ocean Alley – Home

61. venbee x goddard. – messy in heaven

60. Lime Cordiale – Country Club

59. Ocean Alley – Double Vision

58. The 1975 – I’m In Love With You

57. Pacific Avenue – Leaving for London

56. Ocean Alley – Deepest Darkness

55. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Girl Sports

54. Hilltop Hoods Ft. Montaigne, Tom Thum – A Whole Day’s Night

