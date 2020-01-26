Triple J’s Hottest 200 Of 2019: Live Updates

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on January 27, 2020
Did you feel robbed in the Hottest 100? Are your tastes too indie? Good news, it’s time for the Hottest 200 of 2019, otherwise known as your votes’ second chance.
Yup, today triple j are counting down the 100 that just didn’t make it. We reckon it’ll be good too, because 2019 was seriously stacked with some bops that went HARD.
ICYMI Billie Eilish topped this year’s list with her kooky pop earworm Bad Guy, becoming not just the first solo female artist to ever come in at numero uno, but also the youngest artist, period.
We got to see 65 Aussies place in the countdown, including: Baker Boy (who charted twice), Thelma Plum (who charted three times) and Hottest 100 regular, Flume who charted three times including #2 place with Rushing Back Featuring Vera Blue.
Last year’s Hottest 200 was a huge relief to some, with tracks like King Princess’ Talia and Eves Karydas’ Further Than The Planes Fly finally getting the recognition they deserve.
The time has come for the Hottest 200 of 2019. So, chuck ya feet up and try not to dread going back to work tomorrow while we bring you all the updates.
Hottest 200 Of 2019 Milestones:
Hottest 200 of 2019 Countdown (Updated Live):
- 181. Triple One – Butter
- 182. Hockey Dad – I Try
- 183. Stormzy – Wiley Flow
- 184. Milky Chance – Fado
- 185. Spacey Jane – Good Grief
- 186. Montaigne – Ready
- 187. Tash Sultana – Can’t Buy Happiness
- 188. Charli XCX & Christine And The Queens – Gone
- 189. Tool – Fear Inoculum
- 190. Crooked Colours – Hold On
- 191. Luca Brasi – Tangled; Content
- 192. Ocean Grove – Ask For The Anthem
- 193. Foals – Exits
- 194. Bugs – Seriously
- 195. King Princess – Cheap Queen
- 196. Rex Orange County – Pluto Projector
- 197. Julia Jacklin – Pressure To Party
- 198. Dean Lewis – Hold Of Me
- 199. Hilltop Hoods – Sell It All, Run Away
- 200. Jack River – Later Flight