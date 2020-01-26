Triple J’s Hottest 200 Of 2019: Live Updates

NewsWritten by Music Feeds on January 27, 2020

Did you feel robbed in the Hottest 100? Are your tastes too indie? Good news, it’s time for the Hottest 200 of 2019, otherwise known as your votes’ second chance.

Yup, today triple j are counting down the 100 that just didn’t make it. We reckon it’ll be good too, because 2019 was seriously stacked with some bops that went HARD.

ICYMI Billie Eilish topped this year’s list with her kooky pop earworm Bad Guy, becoming not just the first solo female artist to ever come in at numero uno, but also the youngest artist, period.

We got to see 65 Aussies place in the countdown, including: Baker Boy (who charted twice), Thelma Plum (who charted three times) and Hottest 100 regular, Flume who charted three times including #2 place with Rushing Back Featuring Vera Blue.

Last year’s Hottest 200 was a huge relief to some, with tracks like King Princess’ Talia and Eves Karydas’ Further Than The Planes Fly finally getting the recognition they deserve.

The time has come for the Hottest 200 of 2019. So, chuck ya feet up and try not to dread going back to work tomorrow while we bring you all the updates.

Hottest 200 Of 2019 Milestones:

Hottest 200 of 2019 Countdown (Updated Live):

181. Triple One – Butter 182. Hockey Dad – I Try 183. Stormzy – Wiley Flow 184. Milky Chance – Fado 185. Spacey Jane – Good Grief 186. Montaigne – Ready 187. Tash Sultana – Can’t Buy Happiness 188. Charli XCX & Christine And The Queens – Gone 189. Tool – Fear Inoculum 190. Crooked Colours – Hold On