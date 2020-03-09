Triple J’s Hottest 200 Of The Decade: Live Updates

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 10, 2020

The time has finally arrived…almost. After music fans and triple J listeners around the country have undergone the mind-breaking task of culling down their favourite songs of the past decade to just 10, triple J are ready to count down the Hottest 100 of the Decade.

But, as revealed last week, they’re switching it up by counting down #200 – #101 before the main event.

In another new move, instead of tackling the 200 – 101 countdown in one go, they’ll be staggering it out throughout the next four days. Number #101 will be revealed on Friday afternoon, before the Hottest 100 of the Decade begins at 12pm AEDT midday on Saturday, 14th March.

Check out the full list as it happens, as well as any notable milestones, below.

Hottest 200 of the Decade milestones

Hottest 200 of the Decade countdown (Updated Live) :