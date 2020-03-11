Triple One Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020
Western Sydney hip hop group, Triple One has today announced a national tour. They’ll be heading out this May and June with almost back-to-back tour dates.
Triple One will visit Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney on their national tour, before getting ready for Splendour in the Grass in July.
The tour is in support of their forthcoming single, ‘Handyman’. Triple One say the new single is coming, “in the very near future.”
They’ve also announced that $1 from each ticket sold to the tour will be donated to Women’s Community Shelters.
Triple One just wrapped up their dates with Hidden Festival.
Check out all the tour dates below and have a listen to their latest single ‘So Easy’.
[embedded content]
Triple One ‘The Handyman Tour’ Dates
Tickets on sale now
Friday, 29th May
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 30th May
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 31st May
Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website