Triple One Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 12, 2020

Western Sydney hip hop group, Triple One has today announced a national tour. They’ll be heading out this May and June with almost back-to-back tour dates.

Triple One will visit Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney on their national tour, before getting ready for Splendour in the Grass in July.

The tour is in support of their forthcoming single, ‘Handyman’. Triple One say the new single is coming, “in the very near future.”

They’ve also announced that $1 from each ticket sold to the tour will be donated to Women’s Community Shelters.

Triple One just wrapped up their dates with Hidden Festival.

Check out all the tour dates below and have a listen to their latest single ‘So Easy’.

[embedded content]

Triple One ‘The Handyman Tour’ Dates

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 29th May

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 30th May

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 31st May

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website