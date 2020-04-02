Triple One release fan-favourite single ‘Handyman’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 2, 2020

After months of playing the song live to huge fanfare, Sydney hip-hop legends Triple One have finally given fans a digital version of their track ‘Handyman’.

‘Handyman’ is the first release the boys have made in 2020, following their massive 2019 which they capped off with the release of their collaboration with Kwame and Matt Corby, ‘So Easy’.

They’ve also dropped an absolute ripper of a video for the song, featuring a suburban neighbourhood and an array of mullets and speed dealer glasses. Beautiful.

“When the boys from Triple One approached us with a script about a bogan couple, I was excited to take the narrative and pull it apart, make it more abstract and create a hyper colour bogan community and shoot on a suburban street,” director Natalie Foster said in a statement.

“I loved that the boys gave me the creative freedom to be able to take a script and expand it into something that still tells the same story, but in a more visual way. We love creating work full of colour and filling the frame with lots of talent. I think we succeeded in creating Aussie suburbia on crack.”

Watch the video for ‘Handyman’ below.