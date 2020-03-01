Trivium Announce New Album ‘What The Dead Men Say’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 1, 2020

Grammy nominated heavy metal legends Trivium have announced their new album, What The Dead Men Say.

The band have also dropped their first single from the upcoming record, titled ‘Catastrophist’, along with an accompanying music video.

In a press statement, the band say that the new album is a culmination of things that fans have grown to love about them.

“What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium,” said frontman Matt Heafy.

“On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album.”

“We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album,” said guitarist Corey Beaulieu.

“The record has all the elements that are Trivium — along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band.”

What The Dead Men Say is out on Friday, 24th April. Watch the video for ‘Catastrophist’ below.