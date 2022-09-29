TRON Founder Justin Sun Attends Milken Institute Asia Summit, Presenting TRON’s Vision on Inclusive FinanceJustin Sun.jpeg

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 29 September 2022 – On September 29, TRON founder Justin Sun attended the 2022 Milken Institute Asia Summit, where he had an in-depth conversation with Curtis S. Chin, Chair of the Asia Center, about issues including crypto technologies and the digital economy. This dialogue was also live-streamed globally on the official platform.

During the conversation, Sun suggested that there is huge space for the growth of cryptocurrencies. Over 100 million wallets have been created on the TRON blockchain over the past 5 years, but with its ambition to cover 7 billion users worldwide, TRON needs to expand further financial inclusion so that every user feels secure on the chain. He believes that blockchain inherently has financial attributes and, if used properly, will be more efficient and secure than traditional financial tools. With the help of blockchain, the public may easily access financial services and enjoy quick transfers at low cost, while regulators can trace every transaction.

Meanwhile, Sun also suggested that there are currently far more technologies focusing on the virtual world rather than the real one. But the construction of virtual and real worlds are equally important. He promised to put more effort into space exploration in the future, using the profits made from the virtual world to help discover the real one.

Hosted by the Milken Institute, a U.S.-based non-profit, non-partisan think tank, the Milken Institute Asia Summit is now in its ninth year. Themed “The World Transformed”, the Summit aimed to thrust reforms and build a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable future. Institutions, including SoftBank, Bank of America, Ernst & Young, and TRON, were invited to the Summit. Apart from Justin Sun and other leading figures in the crypto industry, Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, Abdulla Al-Kuwari, Head of Qatar Investment Authority Advisory (Asia Pacific), and Andrew Cross, CFO at Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, presented at the Summit, too.

Justin Sun also participated in the 2021 Summit, where he joined a panel discussion themed on “Crypto’s Continuing Chronicles” with industry veterans, including Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Gerald Goh, co-founder and CEO at Sygnum. Sun commented in the forum, “Blockchain is able to knock down the barriers between countries and is friendlier and more efficient than SWIFT.”

Justin Sun, a torchbearer in the digital economy sphere, founded TRON in 2017. Boasting over 113 million users, TRON is now among the world’s top three public chains and leading the way on tracks including NFT, DeFi, and distributed storage protocols. The network is showing remarkable resilience in the current market downturn. DefiLlama, the world’s largest TVL aggregator for DeFi, reported that as of mid-September, with a TVL hitting $5.4 billion, TRON ranked the second in public chains by TVL. Moreover, TRON has been recognized as “one of the most environmentally friendly blockchains” by Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), showcasing how its high energy efficiency and low energy consumption are keeping it in the leading position in the industry.

In late 2021, Sun was appointed as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO. He said that during his tenure, he would proactively promote the integration of cryptocurrencies and sovereign states to build a new financial system that is secure, efficient, and inclusive. Moreover, he would also leverage his experience in the field of digital industry for a joint response to the new challenges regarding digital transformation in the post-pandemic era.

Hashtag: #TRONDAO