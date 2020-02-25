“Tropa o Jowa? Lovi Poe nahirapan pumili kay Marco Gumabao at Tony Labrusca?”

First time na makasama ni Lovi Poe sina Marco Gumabao at Tony Labrusca sa sexy drama movie ng Viva Films na Hindi Tayo Puwede kaya ang tanong agad ng press sa aktres sa grand media con ng pelikula ay kung kumustang katrabaho ang dalawang hunk aktor.

Ani Lovi na nakangiti, “Naku, ang sarap nilang katrabaho.”

Parehong mas bata ang edad nina Tony at Marco kumpara kay Lovi at ani Lovi, masuwerte siyang nakatrabaho ang dalawa sa Hindi Tayo Puwede na idinirek ni Joel Lamangan.

“I’m just really grateful to be given the opportunity to work with fantastic actors. To make a good film you have to be surrounded with the best team – I have Direk Joel, Si Ricky Lee. And with Marco and Tony, I can’t even explain how excited I am about this film,” sambit ng aktres.

Dugtong pa ni Lovi, “I always say this, I’m very proud of this movie and the fact that I worked with Marco and Tony it’s truly a blessing because I feel like I was given the best cast — given the opportunity to work with.”

Parehong kaibigan ni Lovi na eventually ay naging lover ang karakter na ginagampanan nina Tony at Marco sa pelikula. Ibig bang sabihin, tinuhog niya ang dalawa?

“Oh my… You can put it that way,” natatawang pag-amin ni Lovi.

Nang pinapili ng press si Lovi kung sino sa dalawang leading man ang gusto niyang jowain at gusto namang tropahin ay medyo naguluhan ang aktres sa kanyang sagot.

Wika niya, “Mahirap because parehas silang silang may qualities na totropahin at jojowain. Ang hirap. They’re both ano, eh… it’s hard to say. I can’t really choice because parang they both have the qualities na puwede sa isang relasyon.”

Dagdag niyang paliwanag, “I think, just how respectful they are, hindi lang sa akin kundi sa mga katrabaho na kasama namin sa set. Do’n mo kasi makikita if that person is not just nice to you but nice to everybody at hindi nagpapakitang tao – genuine lang talaga.

“So, just the fact that they’re very respectful to everyone and also they’re very driven, mahirap mag-decide. Look at them, they’re doing great movies, working with really great actress and great directors.

“You know, it’s not easy to be in this industry and at the same time be very… on top of their game, so I think that’s what make them really good.”

Sa physical aspect, ano ang gusto niya kina Tony at Marco?

“Gusto ko yung eyes and smile nila. Yung abs kasi parang ano na yon, eh. Parang plus na yung abs nila and abs is not really… Hindi naman siya requirement, it’s just that they have it so why not?” lahad pa ng dalaga.

Samantala, kahit parehong single sina Tony at Marco at i-link pa sila kay Lovi ay hindi naman ito magpo-prosper dahil may boyfriend ngayon ang aktres – ang British na si Montgomery Blencowe na isang Hollywood producer.

Ipapalabas na ang Hindi Tayo Puwede sa March 4, 2020.